Musk Pledges $100 Million to 'Historically Accurate' Version of 'The Odyssey' with Mel Gibson as Director

Elon Musk says Grok will get “The Odyssey” right.

“Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer,” Musk posted on X.

He posted a video clip that was billed as a “Dialogue scene from Homer’s Odyssey built on Grok Imagine.”

Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer https://t.co/bVHzUmY9WN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2026

That led an X user to float a proposition: “I want Elon Musk to give Mel Gibson $100 million to film an Odyssey adaptation with painstakingly historically accurate ships, armour, weapons, and casting, with all dialogue taken straight from the original poem and delivered in Homeric Greek.”

Musk then replied, “I’m down.”

I’m down — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2026

As noted by Variety, Musk was critical of the decision of director Chris Nolan to cast Lupita Nyong’o, who is black, as Helen of Troy.

“Chris Nolan is an anti-White racist,” Musk said, claiming the casting decision was made because “He wants the awards.”

Would you watch a Musk-funded and Mel Gibson-directed version of the story? Yes No

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Earlier this month, as noted by CNN, Musk wrote, “Chris Nolan desecrated Homer and groveled on his knees just to meet the woke rules required to win an Oscar. What a worm.”

As noted by Deadline, Nolan was also criticized for deciding to use black musician Travis Scott as a bard in the film and transgender actor Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, as a Greek soldier.

Chris Nolan desecrated Homer and groveled on his knees just to meet the woke rules required to win an Oscar. What a worm. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2026

Endy Zemenides, executive director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, said Nolan missed the chance to include actual Greeks in the film, according to Politico.

“It is disappointing to hear that maybe some casting decisions were made to base on identity features, so they can qualify for an Oscar,” Zemenides said.

The ODDYSSEY is a woke film with progressives pushing it. Ellen Page is a woman playing a man, all reasons to watch the film have been smashed before it came out. There is NONE. — Josette (@sissylander9) July 22, 2026

Writing in the Guardian, Chris Cotonou wrote, “as Hollywood increasingly emphasizes representation, exclusion provokes a doubly potent reaction.”

“The debate in Greece around The Odyssey’s casting reminds me of the poem’s great theme: nostos – homecoming, after years of trials and obstacles. We Greeks are simply asking not to be written out of the journey,” he wrote.

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