Share
Commentary

Musk Does It Again: Puts Bill Gates in His Place, And This Time 1 Word Is All It Takes

 By Abby Liebing  June 5, 2022 at 3:11pm
Share

When you decide to pick a fight with Elon Musk, you better be prepared for him to fight back.

This is what Microsoft founder Bill Gates discovered in the wake of trying to short Tesla’s stock. Now the billionaires are in a feud, and Musk is proving he’s equal to the task with his most recent one-word comeback.

This feud began when a text conversation between Musk and Gates was leaked. Then in an interview Gates had with French YouTuber Hugo Décrypte, the issue and details of the conversation came up.

Trending:
Terrifying Video Shows Deadly Aftermath of Florida Captain Cutting Line on Parasailing Mom and Two Kids

In the conversation, Musk said that he couldn’t work with Gates on philanthropic projects because Gates was shorting Tesla’s stock to make a profit.

According to Musk, Gates bought $500 million in shorting stock against Tesla, Fox News reported.

Musk said that he saw this action as contradictory to Gates’ stance on fighting climate change.

Gates tried to justify his stance in the interview with Décrypte by saying that Tesla has plenty of capital and that he is phenomenally invested in climate change.

Do you like what Elon Musk is trying to accomplish?

“Tesla’s done a fantastic job … I give a lot more money to climate change than Elon or anyone else … He’s done a great job, but somebody shorting the stock doesn’t slow him down or hurt him in any way,” Gates said.

But Musk has shown that he doesn’t have to descend into a foolish argument with Gates.

Instead, he tweeted just one word in response to Gates’ comments: “Sigh.”

Related:
On Same Day Elon Calls Out Missing Epstein Client List, Reporter Reveals the Forces That Are Keeping It All Secret

That’s all it took.

With one word, Musk cast doubt on Gates’ comments and superior tone — while still adding a bit of humor.

That is what makes Musk such a fun and likable figure. He is whimsical in his interactions and knows how to broadcast that over social media.

You don’t have to like everything about Musk, but you have to at least appreciate his wit and willingness to go toe to toe with people.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




DeSantis Announces Plan to Take on George Soros 'On His Own Turf' in Bid to Stop Election Manipulation
Remember That Huge Jobs Report Biden Bragged On? Looks Like It's Going to End in Utter Devastation for American Workers
Norm Macdonald Outsmarts the Woke: Packs Routine with Trans Jokes but Refused to Release Until After His Death
As Gas Prices Break Families, Biden Begins Emergency Production - of Solar Panels
Burger King Rolls Out 'Pride Month' Whopper ... Pay Attention to the Buns
See more...

Conversation