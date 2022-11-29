Musk Replies with 1 Question After WH Reporter, KJP Reveal What They're So Afraid Of

In case you’re not yet aware, virtually anything said on Twitter by anyone not aligned with the left’s narrative is considered “misinformation,” especially now that billionaire entrepreneur and free speech advocate Elon Musk is at the helm.

For the first time in its existence, Twitter offers an even playing field to conservative voices — a long overdue turn of events. But that clearly has the Biden administration in freak-out mode, as was evidenced at a White House press briefing Monday, when White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre admitted that the White House is “keeping an eye” on what’s happening at Twitter.

Musk’s response to the exchange between an establishment reporter and Jean-Pierre tells us everything we need to know regarding what side he’s on.

“Absolutely insane watching The Machine go after @elonmusk for defending free speech. This whole exchange is kabuki theater, from the ridiculous leading question by the ‘journalist’ to KJP’s obviously pre-planned response,” Dave Rubin tweeted. He attached a clip of the exchange at the briefing.

Musk responded to Rubin’s post with one simple and reasonable question: “Why are so many in the media against free speech? This is messed up.”

Of course, the “machine” Rubin referenced is the conglomeration of Big Tech Silicon Valley firms working in collaboration with the U.S. government and major “woke” corporations to censor opinions, challenges and other statements made by those who exercise their First Amendment rights.

The reporter who asked Jean-Pierre if the White House was monitoring the Twitter situation was blasted for leading KJP into making such a profoundly terrifying statement.

“These ‘journalists’ afraid of free speech are appalling. They’re all propagandists who want to tape your mouth shut so you can’t question the narratives they peddle for the elite ever again. Truly sickening,” Robby Starbuck tweeted.

Conservative author Dinesh D’Souza highlighted what he believes to be a coordinated campaign by the powers that be to become the “gatekeepers” of what’s allowed to be said now that the establishment media and the Democratic machine can no longer control narratives through Twitter, a massively influential platform.

“Journalists are losing their power. (Newsweek got sold for a dollar—think about that for a minute!) These losers are trying to regain their influence by becoming gatekeepers of who gets to say what, when and where. Censorship is their new business model,” D’Souza tweeted.

One can only imagine what the 2020 election results might have looked like if the Hunter Biden laptop story hadn’t been purposely blocked and censored on Twitter and other social media platforms. As the New York Post previously reported, some polls suggest the outcome could have been much different.

Like it or not, social media has now become the driving engine of pushing political and cultural narratives, and now that the left has lost one of the primary engines in Twitter becoming a pro-free speech platform and not simply an echo chamber for a small group of progressive elitists, it appears as if powerful forces, like the White House, are huddling in perhaps what could be an attempt to tank Twitter 2.0.

“Narrative control and ideological capture. Their ideology is fragile and cannot withstand open scrutiny, let alone scrutiny from the masses. Twitter and free speech threaten them,” Ian Miles Cheong tweeted.

In this day and age, the left’s desperation to control the flow of information could spark the White House or other powerful forces, such as Apple and Google, to work together to tank Musk’s version of pro-free speech Twitter. Only time will tell.

Perhaps scaring the White House — and other powerful forces — the most is Musk’s recent tweets in which he promised to uncover the extent of just how bad the censorship was under the old Twitter regime.

“The more I learn, the worse it gets. The world should know the truth of what has been happening at Twitter. Transparency will earn the trust of the people,” Musk tweeted last week.

In a follow-up to his original tweet, Musk added that “it is objectively the case” that conservatives were more negatively affected by Twitter’s censorship than progressives were.

Needless to say, it sounds like Twitter will once again be a significant influencer in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential showdown, but probably in a much different way than it was before the 2020 election.

