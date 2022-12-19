Parler Share
Commentary

Musk Reveals Why There Is No Successor if He Were to Step Down as Twitter CEO

 By George Upper  December 19, 2022 at 12:15pm
Parler Share

The day after Twitter CEO posted a tweet asking users to vote on whether her should step down, he’s now facing a problem.

The poll results came in very much in favor of his stepping down — 57.5 percent to 42.5. This is, of course, an opt-in poll, which makes it completely unscientific as a measure of what Twitter users actually think or want, but Musk had vowed to abide by its results.

About 20 minutes later he warned Twitter users: “[B]e careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

Trending:
Elon Musk Takes Direct Shot at Elizabeth Warren After She Issues Warning to Tesla Board

Of course there were the usual suspects who claimed they knew what was going on behind the scenes, but I’m not sure anyone expected the situation to develop like this:

The responses to that tweet, in turn, have been both positive and negative, with many either putting themselves forward as the new CEO — usually with tongue firmly placed in cheek — or offering the names of others who could potentially step in, of which, my personal favorite was this:

Some simply questioned why Musk would create such a poll and promised to abide by its results if he wasn’t able to do so in the first place.

Related:
Musk Strikes Again, AOC Hit with Brutal Fact Checks After Trying to Own GOP on Economics

Others offered alternative scenarios if Musk did step down and no successor were named.

And finally, a number of users who — mostly because this happened on Twitter, I think — either thought Musk was planning to bring former President Donald Trump in to take over the reins (which seems highly unlikely, given the existence of competitor Truth Social) or compared Musk to Trump in a manner that was, shall we say, less favorable.

But one user probably put it best:

So, what is Musk actually planning for the future of Twitter? Anyone besides Musk who claims to have the answer to that question should probably not be taken at face value. I’m not convinced that Musk himself knows yet.

Ask me after the first of the year, and I’ll have an answer for you. Maybe.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Woke Disney Gets Terrible News Days After Releasing $2 Billion Budget 'Avatar 2'
Elon Musk Finally Addresses Vote to Oust Him as Twitter CEO, Announces Big Policy Change
Musk Reveals Why There Is No Successor if He Were to Step Down as Twitter CEO
Elon Musk Hops on Voice Chat, Tells Group of Journalists Last Thing They Want to Hear
Mitch McConnell Leads 22 Senate Republicans in Siding with Democrats to Pass Spending Bill
See more...

Conversation