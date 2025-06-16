Musk Reveals He 'Put the Final Nail in' Iran's Coffin with Quippy X Comment

Elon Musk revealed on Friday evening that he granted Starlink access to the people of Iran as the Islamic nation’s regime reportedly shut off internet access.

As Israel carried out strikes targeting Iranian nuclear capabilities and military leaders, conservative commentator Mark Levin posted a screenshot of an Instagram post calling on Musk, the chief executive of SpaceX, to turn on the satellite constellation internet system for Iran.

“Elon Musk can put the final nail in the coffin of the Iranian regime by providing Star link internet to the Iranian people!” the post shared by Levin began.

“Iran cut off all internet so that the people cannot organize a coup and communicate.”

A few hours after Levin shared the post, Musk commented to confirm that he followed its recommendation.

“The beams are on,” Musk quipped.

Levin then thanked Musk for the move.

“God bless you, Elon. The Starlink beams are on in Iran!” he wrote on X.

The regime in Iran indeed announced that internet in the country would be subject to temporary limits.

“In view of the special conditions of the country, temporary restrictions have been imposed on the country’s internet,” a statement from the Iranian Communications Ministry said, per The Jerusalem Post.

Musk’s SpaceX has previously used Starlink to circumvent wars and natural disasters.

The space company enabled internet access in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, as well as parts of the southeastern United States devastated last year by Hurricane Helene.

Beyond SpaceX, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also voiced his desire for the Iranian people to confront the Islamic regime.

“Israel’s fight is not against the Iranian people,” he said in a Friday evening address, per The Jerusalem Post.

“Our fight is against the murderous Islamic regime that oppresses and impoverishes you.”

Israeli strikes managed to kill several Iranian military leaders, including Major Gen. Hossein Salami, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the branch of Iran’s armed forces established by the regime after it took power in 1979.

