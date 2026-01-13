Musk to Seek Full Custody After His Child's Mother, a Former Conservative Influencer, Backs Gender Transition

Elon Musk already had one son fall victim to what he calls the “woke mind virus” of transgender ideas, and he doesn’t plan on risking it with another.

The famously wealthy businessman, who runs Tesla, SpaceX, and the social media platform X, issued an announcement on Monday declaring he would seek full custody of a son he has with a former conservative social media influencer.

It sounded very much like a custodial declaration of war.

Musk’s announcement came after the woman in question, Ashley St. Clair, published a post repenting of her former opposition to transgender ideology and making what was apparently an inflammatory reference to her own child and another Musk son, Xavier, an adult who now claims to be a “transgender woman” and goes by the name “Vivian.”

St. Clair published a children’s book in 2022 called “Elephants Are Not Birds,” which “mocks the concept of gender fluidity,” as New York magazine’s cloyingly liberal site The Cut described it.

Now, she’s gone from mocking to making nice with the leftists.

I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son’s sister more pain. Idrk how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans… — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) January 11, 2026



“I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son’s sister more pain,” St. Clair wrote in response to another user on X. “Idrk how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I’ve hurt.”

The exchange caught the interest of plenty of X users. St. Clair’s language is oblique, but “my son’s sister” was taken by many to be a reference to Musk’s son, Xavier.

One of those users happened to be the social media platform’s largest shareholder — and a man who hasn’t been shy about being tormented by Xavier’s life choices.

I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2026

And the outpouring of support was nearly unanimous in the response comments, which is no small thing in the X universe. Yes, there were a handful of Musk critics snarking away, but the overwhelming majority were on Musk’s side.

Here’s a fair sampling:

Hope you win — Digital Gal (@DigitalGalX) January 12, 2026

Good man. Protect children at any cost — Rick D (@RickD_GK) January 12, 2026

Save that precious little baby — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) January 12, 2026

It’s important to note that St. Clair’s post doesn’t even imply that she plans to transition her son, named Romulus.

But Musk is clearly in no mood to accept even the possibility that it might happen.

It’s also possible that St. Clair’s post was deliberately provocative, part of some strategy to ensure that at least some of Musk’s almost unimaginable wealth will be used for the upkeep of his 13th child (and that child’s mother).

If so, it certainly ended up provoking a financial giant who, as 2026 began, was considered the world’s richest man, according to Forbes.

At the end of March, Musk revealed that he’d paid St. Clair $2.5 million and agreed to pay $500,000 a year, though paternity tests hadn’t yet established that the child was his.

However, according to a Newsweek report in August, St. Clair claimed Musk had stopped the payments in retaliation for her going public with the story about their son. She started a podcast, “Bad Advice with Ashley St. Clair,” saying it was a way to keep a roof over her head, Newsweek reported.

The podcast appears to be dormant.

Monday’s post about seeking custody was Musk’s strongest — if only implicit — public statement on the topic of paternity.

