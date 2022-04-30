Musk Shuts Down AOC in Brutal Public Confrontation: 'Stop Hitting on Me'

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ was in a state of great agitation on Friday afternoon. News of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter on Monday had hit the congresswoman especially hard, triggering an inner turmoil she couldn’t seem to shake.

Given the massive disparity between their IQs, one would think the Democratic socialist would stay away from trying to match wits with Musk, one of the most intelligent people on the planet. But her need for attention prevailed and she dove right in.

Billionaires be like “the extreme far left is taking over” when the “extreme far left” in the US is “medicine shouldn’t bankrupt you,” “wages should cover rent,” & “maybe it’s bad that Wall St companies profit off mass surveillance, manufactured housing crises, and caging people” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 29, 2022

The number of billionaires in the US couldn’t even fill an apartment building, but the number of people they negatively impact is only growing. All the US billionaire votes combined couldn’t even come in 2nd for an NY city council election. That’s why they stay pressed — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 29, 2022

Next, heaven help her, she went in for the kill.

Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 29, 2022

She so richly deserves the brutal smackdown that ensued.

Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy ☺️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

ProPublica, a website that tracks politicians’ deleted tweets, reported that Ocasio-Cortez responded with the following tweet, but deleted it 57 seconds later: “@elonmusk I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok.”

Musk’s response, of course, refers to an unforgettable tweet she posted four months ago for which she was widely mocked.

After being called out by Republicans for being a hypocrite about vaccine mandates and masks, she had the temerity to tweet: “If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos.”

If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos https://t.co/Z7bZCgXpWJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

Unable to tear herself away from her keyboard, she compounded the situation:

It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

The problem with AOC is that she believes the fawning coverage she receives from the legacy media. And I must admit, if writers were comparing me to JFK, FDR and Oprah Winfrey, it might go to my head too.

Below is an actual excerpt from a recently released book about “the greatness,” “the beauty,” and the “rare authenticity” of Ocasio-Cortez. It is entitled “Take Up Space: The Unprecedented AOC” and comes to us from a group of New York magazine scribes.

“She offers the reassuring warmth of Oprah, the fire-and-brimstone of Jonathan Edwards; the inspiration of John F. Kennedy; the intimacy of an FDR fireside chat. It was exhausting and reassuring and scary and comforting and extremely weird.”

Still, Musk’s ownership of Twitter alters the playing field and Ocasio-Cortez may have just gotten her first peek at what that means.

