Commentary

Musk Shuts Down AOC in Brutal Public Confrontation: 'Stop Hitting on Me'

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  April 30, 2022 at 9:07am
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ was in a state of great agitation on Friday afternoon. News of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter on Monday had hit the congresswoman especially hard, triggering an inner turmoil she couldn’t seem to shake.

Given the massive disparity between their IQs, one would think the Democratic socialist would stay away from trying to match wits with Musk, one of the most intelligent people on the planet. But her need for attention prevailed and she dove right in.

Next, heaven help her, she went in for the kill.

She so richly deserves the brutal smackdown that ensued.

ProPublica, a website that tracks politicians’ deleted tweets, reported that Ocasio-Cortez responded with the following tweet, but deleted it 57 seconds later: “@elonmusk I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok.”

Musk’s response, of course, refers to an unforgettable tweet she posted four months ago for which she was widely mocked.

After being called out by Republicans for being a hypocrite about vaccine mandates and masks, she had the temerity to tweet: “If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos.”

Unable to tear herself away from her keyboard, she compounded the situation:

The problem with AOC is that she believes the fawning coverage she receives from the legacy media. And I must admit, if writers were comparing me to JFK, FDR and Oprah Winfrey, it might go to my head too.

Below is an actual excerpt from a recently released book about “the greatness,” “the beauty,” and the “rare authenticity” of Ocasio-Cortez. It is entitled “Take Up Space: The Unprecedented AOC” and comes to us from a group of New York magazine scribes.

Do you think AOC will tread a little more carefully around Elon Musk in the future?

“She offers the reassuring warmth of Oprah, the fire-and-brimstone of Jonathan Edwards; the inspiration of John F. Kennedy; the intimacy of an FDR fireside chat. It was exhausting and reassuring and scary and comforting and extremely weird.”

Still, Musk’s ownership of Twitter alters the playing field and Ocasio-Cortez may have just gotten her first peek at what that means.

Conversation