Musk Takes Ownership of Twitter, Then Fans Notice What Happened to Ex-GF Amber Heard's Account

It has been just over a week since Elon Musk took charge of Twitter. Apart from the many changes he is proposing and introducing to the platform, some have taken note of the fact that Amber Heard, ex-wife of Johnny Depp and ex-girlfriend of Musk, is no longer on Twitter.

Heard and Musk dated in 2016 after her divorce from Depp. Their relationship was relatively quiet, according to Us Weekly.

However, they broke up in 2017.

They publicly acknowledged the split in a statement to Us Weekly.

“Having read recent articles about our relationship, we would like to speak for ourselves. The distance has been really tough on our relationship because we haven’t been able to see each other much. All relationships have their ups and downs, of course,” Musk and Heard said.

“We would like to state directly that we have the utmost respect for one another, and it would be troubling if anyone had the impression that we thought otherwise.”

Though they had been split for years, their relationship came into the spotlight again during the high-profile defamation trial between Depp and Heard this summer.

But since Heard lost the case to Depp, she has been quiet on social media. Then people noticed her account was missing from Twitter altogether, Fox News reported.

Do you think Musk kicked Heard off Twitter? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 26% (139 Votes) No: 74% (386 Votes)

Heard’s Instagram account is still active, though she has not posted anything since June 1 when she shared a statement following the trial.

There has been no official comment from Twitter about Heard’s deactivated account, according to Fox.

But users on the platform have nonetheless been speculating about her absence.

Some have suggested that Musk kicked her off.

“So that’s 1 for Elon…” one user tweeted.

Others have said that she may have deleted the account herself due to Musk’s innovations.

“Amber Heard deleted her Twitter just now, most likely because with Elon taking over Twitter she’ll be unable to recapture the narrative and turn the mob against Johnny Depp,” one user speculated.

Amber Heard deleted her Twitter just now, most likely because with Elon taking over Twitter she’ll be unable to recapture the narrative and turn the mob against Johnny Depp. #AmberHeardIsALiar pic.twitter.com/XEeyExs8X0 — SierraWhiskey (@SierraWhiskey9) November 1, 2022

Though there are plenty of rumors swirling about Heard’s deactivated account in connection with Musk’s takeover, there has been no evidence or confirmation that Musk had anything to do with it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.