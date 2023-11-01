Musk Takes Shot at George Soros, Reveals How Billionaire's Scheme Has Destabilized Humanity

Man was created in the image of God. A hatred of humanity, then, is a hatred of God.

If Elon Musk is right, billionaire George Soros hates God. In an interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Musk said it straight, “In my opinion, he [Soros] fundamentally hates humanity.”

Nobel laureate Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn observed in his acceptance speech for the Templeton Prize for Progress in Religion that “revolution must necessarily begin with atheism.” If that’s true, Soros dreams of revolution and wants to make the dream real.

Solzhenitsyn continued, “But the world had never before known a godlessness as organized, militarized, and tenaciously malevolent as that practiced by Marxism. Within the philosophical system of Marx and Marxism, and at the heart of their psychology, hatred of God is the principal driving force, more fundamental than all their political and economic pretensions.”

I don’t know how familiar Musk is with Solzhenitsyn, but they’re making similar points in seemingly radically different venues. Hatred of God spurs leftist revolutions. Soros clearly intends to destabilize humanity and he’s been successful so far.

Why would Soros hate humanity? Musk implies it might be because had a tough upbringing. Lots of people have a tough childhood. That’s no excuse. Whatever the cause, Soros does seem bent on sowing chaos in an effort to start a revolution. And Soros is as clever as any Marxist.

According to Musk, Soros is “doing things that erode the fabric of civilization. Getting DAs elected who refuse to prosecute crime, that’s part of the problem in San Francisco and LA and other cities. So why would you do that?”

Why, indeed. Musk explains his theory succinctly in a clip of the interview posted on X.

JUST IN: Elon Musk slams billionaire George Soros, says he believes Soros “fundamentally hates humanity” and specifically details how Soros is able to “arbitrage” local elections. 🔥🔥🔥 “He’s doing things that erode the fabric of civilization. Getting DAs elected who refused… pic.twitter.com/DzbAdQoI7K — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 31, 2023

According to Musk, Soros is a smart guy, though he’s getting old, even “a bit senile.” Nevertheless, he’s good at spotting value where other people miss it.

Soros figured out that “the value for money in local races is much higher than it is in national races,” according to Musk.

“So the lowest value for money is a presidential race,” Musk explained. “Then next lowest value for money is a Senate race, then a Congress. But once you get to sort of city and state district attorneys, the value money’s extremely good.”

And here comes the punch line: “Soros realized that you don’t actually need to change the laws. You just need to change how they’re enforced,” Musk said. How’s that for flipping the script? It’s not the lawmakers who are in control, it’s the district attorneys who enforce the laws.

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk thinks Musk is “100% right” when it comes to his assessment of Soros.

MUST WATCH: Elon Musk tells Joe Rogan that George Soros “fundamentally hates humanity” and that he advances agendas that “erode the fabric of civilization.” Musk also points out that Soros’ key skill is spotting arbitrage opportunities. He saw that it was a better return on… pic.twitter.com/eLdih1TxJc — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 31, 2023

When it comes to the God question, “Soros is known as a ‘self-hating Jew,’” according to Bill Donahue of the Catholic League. Soros “funds groups such as Bend the Arc, a far-left Jewish group that supports anti-Semites such as Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib. He also throws considerable money at the BDS movement (boycott, divestment and sanctions) which is trying to bankrupt Israel,” Donahue contends.

Soros is also anti-Catholic. “Catholics for Choice is the oldest anti-Catholic ‘Catholic’ entity in the modern era,” Donahue wrote. “Though no organization has given it more money than the Ford Foundation, Soros’ foundations have not been miserly.”

Anti-Jew plus anti-Catholic equals anti-God. It’s plain to see, and Soros isn’t shy about it. According to the Times of Israel, Soros identifies as an atheist. No surprise there.

Soros’ “godlessness” is “organized, militarized, and tenaciously malevolent” as the best of the Marxists. He’s bad news. That’s nothing new.

But Musk pointed out the Achilles’ heel of the godless leftist: Conservatives need to play the local politics game if they have any chance of saving America.

How’s that for finding the good in the bad?

