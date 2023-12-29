Share
News

Musk Turns Tables on Woke Disney with His Own Epic Boycott

 By Ben Kew  December 28, 2023 at 5:30pm
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has used his position as the CEO of Tesla to make another move in his war with Disney.

Musk’s electric car company is no longer hosting the Disney+ streaming service as part of the entertainment platform in some of its vehicles, Electrek reported.

According to a source who spoke with the outlet, Tesla “didn’t officially give a reason to Disney, but the message was sort of ‘read between the lines.'”

The change only applied to Tesla owners who had never opened the Disney+ app in their vehicle.

Musk came to blows with Disney last month after CEO Bob Iger decided to join other major companies and pause advertising on Musk’s X platform, citing a post in which Musk agreed with allegedly anti-Semitic comments.

“I have a lot of respect for Elon and what he’s accomplished,” Iger said when questioned about the move at a New York Times conference.

“By him taking the position that he took in quite a public manner, we just felt the association … was not necessarily a positive one for us.”

Musk responded with some strong language at the same conference, warning companies such as Disney not to “blackmail” him.

“If someone is going to try to blackmail me with advertising — blackmail me with money — go f*** yourself,” Musk said. “Go. F***. Yourself.”

“Is that clear? I hope it is,” he continued. “Hey Bob, if you’re in the audience. That’s how I feel. Don’t advertise.”

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers will find offensive.

Musk also said he regretted engaging with the post in question, which accused Jews of stirring up hatred against white people, explaining that he “should have written in greater length what I meant.”

“I handed a loaded gun to those who hate me and, arguably, to those who are anti-Semitic, and for that I am quite sorry,” Musk said. “That was not my intention.”

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.
