Musk Turns Tables on Woke Disney with His Own Epic Boycott

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has used his position as the CEO of Tesla to make another move in his war with Disney.

Musk’s electric car company is no longer hosting the Disney+ streaming service as part of the entertainment platform in some of its vehicles, Electrek reported.

According to a source who spoke with the outlet, Tesla “didn’t officially give a reason to Disney, but the message was sort of ‘read between the lines.'”

The change only applied to Tesla owners who had never opened the Disney+ app in their vehicle.

Musk came to blows with Disney last month after CEO Bob Iger decided to join other major companies and pause advertising on Musk’s X platform, citing a post in which Musk agreed with allegedly anti-Semitic comments.

“I have a lot of respect for Elon and what he’s accomplished,” Iger said when questioned about the move at a New York Times conference.

“By him taking the position that he took in quite a public manner, we just felt the association … was not necessarily a positive one for us.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger responds to Elon Musk: “I have a lot of respect for Elon and what he’s accomplished. We felt the association with that position and Elon Musk and X was not necessarily a positive one for us and we decided we’d pull our advertising.” pic.twitter.com/CtBZH0awLN — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 30, 2023

Musk responded with some strong language at the same conference, warning companies such as Disney not to “blackmail” him.

“If someone is going to try to blackmail me with advertising — blackmail me with money — go f*** yourself,” Musk said. “Go. F***. Yourself.”

“Is that clear? I hope it is,” he continued. “Hey Bob, if you’re in the audience. That’s how I feel. Don’t advertise.”

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers will find offensive.

BREAKING: Elon Musk to advertisers trying to blackmail 𝕏 into censorship: “Go f*ck yourself.” pic.twitter.com/cfH3ThOXNh — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 29, 2023

Musk also said he regretted engaging with the post in question, which accused Jews of stirring up hatred against white people, explaining that he “should have written in greater length what I meant.”

“I handed a loaded gun to those who hate me and, arguably, to those who are anti-Semitic, and for that I am quite sorry,” Musk said. “That was not my intention.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I walked into the office one morning and noticed something strange. Half of The Western Journal’s readership was missing. It had finally happened. Facebook had flipped THE switch. Maybe it was because we wrote about ivermectin. Or election integrity. Or the Jan. 6 detainees. Or ballot mules. Whatever the reason, I immediately knew what to do. We had to turn to you because, frankly, we know you are the only ones we can trust. Can you help? Every donation to The Western Journal goes directly to funding our team of story researchers, writers and editors who doggedly pursue the truth and expose the corrupt elites. Can I count on you for a small donation? We operate on a shoestring compared to other news media companies, so I can personally promise that not a penny of your donation will be wasted. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. We will use every single cent to fight against the lies and corruption in high places. And as long as we have your help, we will never give up. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.