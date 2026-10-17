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Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the unveiling of the new Tesla Model Y in Hawthorne, California, on March 14, 2019.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the unveiling of the new Tesla Model Y in Hawthorne, California, on March 14, 2019. (Frederic J. Brown - AFP / Getty Images)

Musk's New 'Flying Car' Blows Up the Internet as Tesla Unveils Incredible Demonstration

 By Jack Davis  October 17, 2026 at 10:29am
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The sky is the limit for Tesla as it showed off a prototype of its newest Roadster.

Compressed-air thrusters sent the car off a ramp to make it flip, according to Fox Business. It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in less than one second.

“Flying cars are real,” Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy said.

“Turns out the future does have flying cars,” Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said during the event, which was held at a SpaceX test site in McGregor, Texas.


Prior to the test, Musk said he was not certain what the demonstration would show, according to the Independent.

“By the way, success is not guaranteed,” Musk said. “So, I mean that. It’ll probably work, but if it doesn’t work, we’re at a safe distance.”

“And excitement is 100 percent guaranteed,” he said.

Musk was full of enthusiasm for the project as he touted what it could do.

“This will be an actual car that’s on the roads. I’m not sure it’s necessarily legal in all jurisdictions, but there will be such a car that someone can own,” he said. “So, it’s going to be pretty wild that you can have a rocket car.”

“You can corner like it looks like you’re breaking physics because the car sticks to the ground so hard. So, acceleration, cornering, it’s going to crush every track record that has ever existed,” Musk said.

Related:
Musk Set to Become History's First Trillionaire with Tesla Shareholders' Massive Pay Package


Musk said the project was “something that you haven’t seen in any movie, better than any James Bond car, better than… well, I don’t know. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Musk noted that the car has vast possibilities.

“So the car has obviously attitude control thrusters and main thrusters in the rear,” Musk said. “So, it can basically fly like a rocket and it could do rolls, it could do crazy gymnastics, whatever you want really.”

What excites you most about Tesla's new Roadster?

“Now I should say that this is not necessarily a safety optimized car, but it takes the fun meter to 11 out of 10,” he said.

Musk noted that the vehicle “is technically autonomous for this demo to make sure we don’t kill anyone!”

Musk said the air tanks that send the vehicle aloft can be refilled easily.

“And it’s using an advanced ultra-high pressure air tank. So, the car can recharge its air tank — it’s not like you need special propellant or anything like that,” Musk said. “It literally is just going to puff itself up and be able to do these maneuvers whenever you’d like.”

Tesla executives said production would begin in 2028, Fox Business reported.

Anyone wanting a new Roadster can pay $50,000 to reserve the “Performance” version or $250,000 to reserve the “Thrust” version, which features “acceleration thrusters.”

CBS News reported that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is working on regulatory guidelines for the vehicle.

“While the vehicle may appear to defy the laws of physics, the manufacturer must ensure that it does not defy applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and drivers must obey all local traffic laws. NHTSA will continue to monitor the situation and won’t hesitate to act to protect the driving public,” it said.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates aircraft, said it will not be involved.

“The Tesla vehicle does not meet the FAA definition of an aircraft,” the agency said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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