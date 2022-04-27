Musk's Takeover of Twitter Brings Levin and Carlson Back to Platform

Conservative commentators Mark Levin and Tucker Carlson returned to Twitter on Monday, citing the takeover of the platform by billionaire Elon Musk.

“Thanks to new ownership, I’ve decided to come back!” Levin tweeted.

Thanks to new ownership, I’ve decided to come back! 😊 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 25, 2022



The tweet has drawn nearly 230,000 likes and over 17,000 retweets.

The Director Blue blog, which curates what it judges to be the top tweets of the day, ranked Levin’s No. 1.

#1 on Top Tweet of the day! Go Levinites!https://t.co/RLdh0St73k — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 25, 2022



The Fox News host removed himself from Twitter on Jan. 8, 2021, after the platform banned then-President Donald Trump following the Capitol incursion. The social media company claimed his tweets threatened “further incitement of violence.”

“I have suspended my own Twitter account in protest against Twitter’s fascism,” Levin tweeted at the time.

Many welcomed the conservative firebrand’s return to Twitter, including GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.



Trump told Fox News on Monday — ahead of Twitter’s sale to Musk being finalized — that he does not plan to return to the social media site. Rather, he will stay exclusively on his own platform, TRUTH Social.

“I am not going on Twitter. I am going to stay on TRUTH,” he said. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH.”

The 45th president said he will begin “TRUTHing” over the next week.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson also returned to Twitter on Monday after being suspended in March for endorsing a tweet by the Babylon Bee and another by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk regarding U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, Fox Business reported.

The Babylon Bee, a satire site, named Levine, who identifies as a transgender woman, as its “Man of the Year” for 2022. Kirk had tweeted that Levine spent “54 years of his life as a man.”

Twitter banned both the Babylon Bee and Kirk for “hateful conduct.”

“But wait. Both these tweets are true,” Carlson wrote in response to Twitter’s suspension of the two accounts, with a screenshot of the tweets the company judged in violation of its rules.

On Monday, Carlson tweeted, “We’re back,” which drew over 370,000 likes and over 37,000 retweets.

We’re back. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 25, 2022



After the Twitter deal was finalized, Musk tweeted Monday, “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he planned to “increase trust” in the platform.



“Twitter has tremendous potential,” Musk wrote. “I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

A version of this article appeared originally on Patriot Project.

