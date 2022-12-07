Parler Share
Former Trump campaign advisor Roger Stone speaks at a pro-Trump rally at Freedom Plaza on Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Former Trump campaign advisor Roger Stone speaks at a pro-Trump rally at Freedom Plaza on Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

Musk's Twitter Revives Big Name as He Makes First Post in Years: 'I'm BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAACK'

 By Jack Davis  December 7, 2022 at 4:21pm
After being banned from Twitter twice in the past five years, political consultant Roger Stone celebrated his return to the social media platform on Wednesday.

Stone is one of the latest high-profile names whose Twitter ban was revoked now that Twitter is owned by Elon Musk.

“I have just been informed that my personal Twitter account has been reinstated. Will talk about it today at 5PM EST at stoneZONE.live. I’m BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAACK,” Stone wrote.

As noted by The Wrap, Stone made a return from his 2017 ban in April, when Musk’s plan to buy Twitter was first getting traction.

“Well b***hes I’m back on Twitter,” he wrote on Telegram after creating a new Twitter account. “I’m anxious to see how strong Elon Musk’s commitment to free speech is.”

Given that Musk did not own Twitter at the time, the effort to evade the 2017 ban issued against him reached a predictable conclusion, and the account was permanently suspended.

“I posted a new account to prove a point. I look forward to whoever made the decision to suspend my account getting fired. Attn: Elon Musk,” Stone said at the time, according to The Daily Beast.

“My new Twitter account was suspended after just six hours. So much for free speech. Just makes me like Telegram all the more,” he continued.

In April he told the Daily Mail that the ban “didn’t surprise me at all. But I’m hopeful that Elon Musk is true to his word and that this will really be a platform in which free speech and free expression are honored.”

Speaking generally about the platform and his hopes for it under Musk he said, “Under the old leadership Twitter had become boring. It’s no longer interesting when everyone thinks the same way. I’m hopeful he can restore it to what it was.”

The 2017 ban from Twitter followed an eruption of expletive-laden tweets, according to The New York Times.

Among the things Stone said at the time was that CNN’s Don Lemon, “must be confronted, humiliated, mocked and punished.”

He said CNN’s Jake Tapper “must be held accountable for his lies and very severely punished.”

Stone told The Wrap after his 2017 ban that “I have been inundated on Twitter with bloggers threatening to kill me, my wife, my kids, and even my dogs, yet Twitter seems unconcerned about that.”

“This is just part and parcel of the tech left’s effort to silence conservative voices,” he added.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
