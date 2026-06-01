Muslim Councilwoman Shocks NYC, Publicly Calls on Allah to Send Women to Hell for Helping Jews

Consider this fact: In America in 2026, these two things will happen:

One: A prominent Christian pastor expresses that the Bible’s take on sexuality still holds forth. He or she will be roundly condemned, frequently and at great length, for the rest of his public career.

Two: A prominent Muslim politician says she hopes Allah condemns two other Muslims to hell to protest the fact those people aren’t for Zohran Mamdani and against Jews. No one but the conservative media will cover it, and no one will remember a week from now when she invariably does something worse.

Shahana Hanif, a socialist Democrat New York City councilwoman who has a history of anti-Jewish remarks, took issue with two Muslims who helped organize a pro-Israel protest outside of Gracie Mansion, where Mayor Mamdani resides, according to the New York Post.

“May Allah condemn you to Jahannam,” she said in response, referencing Islam’s version of hell.

May Allah condemn you to Jahannam. https://t.co/DwAhbc3SgB — Shahana Hanif (@ShahanaFromBK) May 26, 2026

Should Hanif be removed from office after this outrageous demand? Yes No

A login link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link to log in and vote. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (365 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

Shockingly, to the extent the media covered this, nobody seemed to ask this question about her?

Why are you such an Islamophobe? — Meredith (@Opportunitweet) May 27, 2026

This is because, as the Post noted, everyone knows what her problem here was.

In April of 2023, she voted against an “End Jew Hatred Day” because she called it “far right.”

Just days after the attack against the Israeli people by Hamas barbarians on Oct. 7, 2023, she made sure to remind everyone that “the root cause of this war is the illegal, immoral, and unjust occupation of the Palestinian people.” (This post was later deleted.)

She’s since been arrested during a “Cease Fire Now Rally for Gaza” in a Manhattan park where protesters chanted the anti-Semitic phrase, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

So not only does she hate Jews generally and Jews in Israel very acutely, she also thinks the hatred is being directed against her.

Talking to Politico, the outlet said she thought “the criticism against her is overblown — and potentially bigoted.”

“Let’s be serious: ‘Go to hell’ is a pretty common expression of frustration or disappointment … but the moment Arabic enters the conversation, suddenly people will act like I said something far more sinister,” she said.

“I can and will criticize MAGA influencers joining a MAGA hate rally full of conspiratorial rhetoric and f-bombs,” she added.

This, of course, was not why she was criticizing them, first off, since this happened before the rally. Nor did her tone sound like rhetorically telling someone to go to hell — and the reason it sounded more sinister had nothing to do with the Arabic etymology of the term she used.

Just like the man she’s going to protect at all costs, Mayor Mamdani, this is a woman who gives off so many dog whistles about how she feels about the Jewish people that it’s really just a chorus of regular whistles at this point, the shrill noise of which all of us can hear, but only some of us will acknowledge.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.