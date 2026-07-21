Muslim Dem Candidate Exposes Flaw in Wokeness Allyship, Now Says She's Getting Silenced Because She Didn't Embrace LGBT Agenda

The active compromise that has held the American far left together over these past few years is quite simple: No matter how contradictory the identities of the most ardent proponents may be, as long as your animating motive is undermining America and its history, you’re in.

The desperately poor and the obscenely wealthy. Self-flagellating college kids and urban activists. Foaming-at-the-mouth atheists and devout Muslims. The contradictions are clear, but as long as there’s an enemy to focus on, those can be put aside.

However, Melissa Chaudhry could be the point where those weak bonds finally snap in a meaningful way.

Chaudhry is attempting to unseat Rep. Adam Smith in the Democratic primary for Washington’s 9th Congressional District, based in and around Seattle. While Smith is a reliably liberal vote and has been since he entered Congress in 1997, he’s not really a leftist, per se, which makes him fair game in the 2026 cycle.

The Stranger, Seattle’s leftist alternative weekly, described him as a “weapons enthusiast and ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee,” which is reason enough for a ton of leftist organizations in Seattle to endorse Chaudhry as an alternative.

One that did not is The Stranger, which pointed out in a story published last week that she told them that “if elected, my personal plan and commitment is to be the first Green Party member of Congress that would switch parties while I’m in office.”

(She requested they not publish that fact, despite the fact she was sitting right next to one of her other rivals — which The Stranger ended up endorsing — and the magazine described the sit-down as “explicitly on-the-record.”)

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But they also had another reason: See, Chaudhry is Muslim, and she told members of The Stranger’s board that she “was careful about her Muslim constituents” by keeping LGBT rights off her website.

She still said she stood behind the usual litany of LGBT social justice demands. The Stranger reported “her laundry list included justice, health care, and protections in housing and employment.”

When asked why that wasn’t on her website, she said, “Because a lot of Muslims do not feel that way, unfortunately.” Which is true. Forget whether it’s acceptable to their religion, a 2025 Pew Research Center survey found that 41 percent of American Muslims feel society should accept homosexual relations.

Cue the outrage.

In a post to Facebook, Andrew Ashiofu, the chair of Washington Stonewall Democrats, said it was “alarming” that Chaudhry “omitted LGBTQ+ protections from her platform because she feared it would alienate parts of her coalition.”

“Our community is not expendable. LGBTQ+ rights are not optional. They are foundational to any candidate seeking Democratic support,” the post continued.

“Democratic organizations have a responsibility to ensure their endorsements reflect candidates who are transparent, values‑aligned, and committed to protecting every member of our community. When new information reveals misalignment with those principles, it is appropriate for organizations to revisit their decisions and reaffirm their commitment to integrity.”

And now, before Washington’s Aug. 4 primaries, Chaudhry is trying to repair the damage.

“I gave one answer I don’t stand by. I’ve corrected it publicly, repeatedly, on the record,” she told conservative outlet the Daily Signal.

“That is a fact about one bad moment under pressure. It is not, and never has been, a fact about my religion or my commitment to dignity, equality, and justice for all.”

She said that what The Stranger didn’t disclose was the fact that the struggle session was a “hostile, adversarial endorsement interview under sustained pressure from an aggressive political opponent and a panel that followed her lead.”

That opponent is Kshama Sawant, a former Seattle City Council member also trying to unseat Smith.

“The Stonewall Democrats actively refused to allow me to introduce my candidacy at the Washington State Democratic Convention [on] June 20, or they would have heard all this from me directly,” Chaudhry added. “And no one from that body has reached out to me to clarify.”

Naturally, the fact that she had to resort to talking to the Daily Signal — a conservative publication — is going to be used against her, again.

But the fact is, the woke hive mind has spoken.

Of course, this fracture also leads to the paradox that, even in the year of the insurgent leftist candidate, Rep. Smith will probably cruise to victory.

Perhaps this is the wake-up call that a movement which is little more than a “Coexist” bumper sticker come to life cannot, in fact, coexist with itself. Or perhaps it’s a reminder that, if you want to destroy the West, you’d better shut up about why you hate it until you’re in a position to help destroy it.

However, let this be a reminder to political normies: The contradictions that undergird wokeness can’t hold forever. The question is whether we remember to take advantage of it this November and every year hence.

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