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Texas Governor Greg Abbott attends a meeting with Swedish officials in Austin, Texas, at the Texas State Capitol on March 18, 2026.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott attends a meeting with Swedish officials in Austin, Texas, at the Texas State Capitol on March 18, 2026. (Nicola Gell / Getty Images)

'Muslim Only' Event Canceled After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Makes Threat

 By Michael Austin  May 19, 2026 at 4:00am
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Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s office sent a letter to the leadership of Grand Prairie, Texas, vowing to pull $530,000 in funds unless they cancel a water park day only open to Muslims, resulting in the event’s cancellation.

The May 6 letter to Mayor Ron Jensen noted that the Epic Waters Indoor Water Park, which is owned by the Dallas suburb, has a scheduled “DFW Epic Eid” event with advertisements making clear that only Muslims are welcome.

The letter from Abbott’s office noted that a flyer says “MUSLIM ONLY EVENT,” “FOR MUSLIMS ONLY,” AND “CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC — MUSLIMS ONLY.”

Any women who wish to attend the event must wear “burkinis” — swimwear designed to comply with Islamic law.

The website for the event even says that “the entire waterpark has been exclusively reserved for Muslims.”

Abbott’s letter noted that the “DFW Epic Eid” event openly discriminates on the basis of religion.

There are five active grants that the Public Safety Office of the Office of the Governor has with the city of Grand Prairie — and their terms require that Grand Prairie “comply with all State and Federal statutes relating to civil rights and nondiscrimination.”

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The city will have to refund the $530,000 provided so far this year if they do not cancel the event.

Abbott emphasized on social media that Grand Prairie allowing the event to be “closed to the general public” is a clear instance of “religious discrimination.”

“It’s unconstitutional. I signed HB 4211 into law — banning Muslim only no-go zones in Texas,” Abbott added.

“The City must cancel the event and commit to never allowing something like it again by May 11th, or lose $530,000 in state grants,” he said.

“Let this be a lesson to local officials: Facilities funded by ALL taxpayers are not just for a subset of Texans.”

Sara Gonzales, the commentator with Blaze Media who broke the story of the event, announced later on May 6 that it had been nixed.

“The Muslim-only waterpark event is canceled! We did it!” she wrote on X, thanking Abbott for his intervention.


The large-scale immigration of Muslims and Hindus into Texas has been a subject of controversy for the Lone Star State in recent years.

A group of Texas Republican lawmakers launched a “Sharia Free Texas” caucus earlier this year to preserve the state’s historic Christian identity amid Islamic cultural and political incursion.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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