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Muslim Flydubai Hijack Suspect Cited Quran, Repeatedly Called for Women to Be Abused, Slapped, Bashed in Head

 By Randy DeSoto  October 5, 2026 at 3:11pm
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The Muslim co-pilot accused of seeking to hijack a Flydubai plane en route to Israel from Dubai last week as part of a terrorist plot, in recent years called for severe treatment of women in social media posts.

Hamam al-Hammami, 29, while an online student at a British university, repeatedly called for women to be “stomped on” and praised a man for giving a woman a “pre-emptive slap” to adjust her behavior, the U.K. Telegraph reported.

On the other hand, Hammami also argued for severe criminal punishments for a man accused of blackmailing women, quoting a passage from the Quran calling for the offenders to be “killed or crucified” or having their hands or feet cut off on opposite sides.

Hammami, an Omani national, is accused of using a Boeing 737 Max’s crash ax to strike Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar in the head in an attempt to take over the plane and reportedly fly it into the Ben Gurion Airport terminal in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday.

Machchhar fought back as Hammami struck him multiple times with the ax, and the Indian man managed to get the cockpit door open, allowing passengers to enter and take back control of the plane.

The Telegraph reviewed social media posts from Nov. 28, 2021, to Aug. 10, 2022, on an X account strongly linked to Hammami. The account had the name “Pilot Hamam al-Hammami” and handle @PilotHamam. He described himself as an Omani civilian pilot with other details matching the alleged attacker.

In one exchange, Hammami told a woman: “I’d stomp on your head, wipe the floor with you, make you an example to others, and then divorce you :).”

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Further, while replying to a discussion about a man striking a woman, he posted: “He gave her a pre-emptive slap so she would redefine her boundaries, just as Russia slapped Ukraine to adjust its borders :).”

In the same exchange, the account linked to Hammami said that if the woman “so much as breathed” around the man, he would “stomp on her head,” according to The Telegraph.

In a separate post, Hammami responded to a man saying he had discovered his wife talking “badly” about him to her boss, writing that he should make a complaint, “but first you have to stomp on her head, make her life miserable and make her taste the bitterness of what she did.”

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In yet another exchange, Hammami called a man a “coward and a scoundrel” for not assaulting his wife after catching her speaking to another man.

“Anyone else would have stomped on her head and made her an example to others,” he wrote.

So the Muslim man clearly has a fixation on violence, and in particular stomping on the heads of women who violate his strict religious views.

Machchhar described to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the weekend the violence Hammami unleashed in the plane’s cockpit last week as he tried to take over a flight of 174 passengers and crew, including 166 Israeli citizens.

Machchhar said it began when Hammami told him he wanted to pray at the back of the crew compartment, which the pilot did not find too out of the ordinary for a Muslim, given the faith calls for prayer five times a day.

Machchhar recounted that out of respect, he was keeping his eyes forward when, after about four or five minutes, he felt a massive blow to the back of his head.

“The blows kept coming one after the other,” Machchhar said.

On Friday, Netanyahu told Fox News that the suspect had undergone “Islamist radical indoctrination,” based on information authorities had gathered so far.



 

The Daily Mail reported that Oman Air moved Hammami from being a pilot to a desk job in 2024 over concerns he was being influenced by radical groups.

So this man has a history of espousing violence toward women and others and actually sought to carry out a deadly plan that thankfully was thwarted by the actions of Machchhar and some brave passengers, and many believe, including some on board the plane, the miraculous assistance of Almighty God.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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