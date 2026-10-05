Muslim Flydubai Hijack Suspect Cited Quran, Repeatedly Called for Women to Be Abused, Slapped, Bashed in Head

The Muslim co-pilot accused of seeking to hijack a Flydubai plane en route to Israel from Dubai last week as part of a terrorist plot, in recent years called for severe treatment of women in social media posts.

Hamam al-Hammami, 29, while an online student at a British university, repeatedly called for women to be “stomped on” and praised a man for giving a woman a “pre-emptive slap” to adjust her behavior, the U.K. Telegraph reported.

On the other hand, Hammami also argued for severe criminal punishments for a man accused of blackmailing women, quoting a passage from the Quran calling for the offenders to be “killed or crucified” or having their hands or feet cut off on opposite sides.

Hammami, an Omani national, is accused of using a Boeing 737 Max’s crash ax to strike Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar in the head in an attempt to take over the plane and reportedly fly it into the Ben Gurion Airport terminal in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday.

Machchhar fought back as Hammami struck him multiple times with the ax, and the Indian man managed to get the cockpit door open, allowing passengers to enter and take back control of the plane.

The Telegraph reviewed social media posts from Nov. 28, 2021, to Aug. 10, 2022, on an X account strongly linked to Hammami. The account had the name “Pilot Hamam al-Hammami” and handle @PilotHamam. He described himself as an Omani civilian pilot with other details matching the alleged attacker.

In one exchange, Hammami told a woman: “I’d stomp on your head, wipe the floor with you, make you an example to others, and then divorce you :).”

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Further, while replying to a discussion about a man striking a woman, he posted: “He gave her a pre-emptive slap so she would redefine her boundaries, just as Russia slapped Ukraine to adjust its borders :).”

In the same exchange, the account linked to Hammami said that if the woman “so much as breathed” around the man, he would “stomp on her head,” according to The Telegraph.

“Flydubai hijacker called for women to be ‘stomped on’ in religious rants while studying at British university” “While enrolled at Buckinghamshire New University (BNU) – where he studied for a three-year, distance-learning degree in aviation before graduating in 2023 – al-Hammami seemingly encouraged violence towards women in a series of social media posts, praising giving them a ‘pre-emptive slap’

…

Another post, made during a discussion about a man striking a woman, said: ‘He gave her a pre-emptive slap so she would redefine her boundaries, just as Russia slapped Ukraine to adjust its borders.'” https://t.co/NroBc4XmtJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 4, 2026

In a separate post, Hammami responded to a man saying he had discovered his wife talking “badly” about him to her boss, writing that he should make a complaint, “but first you have to stomp on her head, make her life miserable and make her taste the bitterness of what she did.”

In yet another exchange, Hammami called a man a “coward and a scoundrel” for not assaulting his wife after catching her speaking to another man.

“Anyone else would have stomped on her head and made her an example to others,” he wrote.

So the Muslim man clearly has a fixation on violence, and in particular stomping on the heads of women who violate his strict religious views.

Machchhar described to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the weekend the violence Hammami unleashed in the plane’s cockpit last week as he tried to take over a flight of 174 passengers and crew, including 166 Israeli citizens.

Machchhar said it began when Hammami told him he wanted to pray at the back of the crew compartment, which the pilot did not find too out of the ordinary for a Muslim, given the faith calls for prayer five times a day.

Machchhar recounted that out of respect, he was keeping his eyes forward when, after about four or five minutes, he felt a massive blow to the back of his head.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a conversation with the Indian pilot from the flight from Dubai, Captain Smit Machchhar:

“You are a hero for Israel, India, and the entire world. I invite Prime Minister @NarendraModi and you to light a flame on Israeli Independence Day.” 🇮🇱🇮🇳 During the emotional conversation that took place this evening, the Prime Minister asked Captain Machchhar how it all started, and Machchhar revealed new details about the terrifying moments in the cockpit. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 3, 2026

“The blows kept coming one after the other,” Machchhar said.

On Friday, Netanyahu told Fox News that the suspect had undergone “Islamist radical indoctrination,” based on information authorities had gathered so far.







The Daily Mail reported that Oman Air moved Hammami from being a pilot to a desk job in 2024 over concerns he was being influenced by radical groups.

So this man has a history of espousing violence toward women and others and actually sought to carry out a deadly plan that thankfully was thwarted by the actions of Machchhar and some brave passengers, and many believe, including some on board the plane, the miraculous assistance of Almighty God.

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