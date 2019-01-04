Muslim Lawmaker Who Called Trump ‘Motherf***er’ Planning To Lead Trip to Palestinian West Bank

Freshman Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — who made headlines on Thursday by calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, while describing him as a “motherf—er” — has spoken negatively about Israel and plans to lead a congressional delegation to the Palestinian territories in the coming days.

Tlaib, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, joined Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota in becoming the first Muslim-American women elected to Congress in November.

After being sworn in on Thursday, Tlaib attended a MoveOn rally in Washington, D.C., where she said, “(W)e’re going to go in there and impeach the motherf—er,” to the loud cheers of the crowd, according to Mediaite.

Tlaib’s proclamation followed the publication of an Op-Ed in the Detroit Free Press earlier that day, titled, “Now is the time to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump.”

The 42-year-old lawmaker did not back down from her “motherf—er” description of the president despite receiving serious backlash from both sides of the political aisle.

“I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe,” she tweeted Friday morning.

I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

Tlaib told The Intercept last month she plans to lead a congressional delegation to the West Bank, as a rebuke to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s trip for new members to Israel.

“She said her group will focus on issues like Israel’s detention of Palestinian children, education, access to clean water, and poverty. She may even take them to Beit Ur al-Foqa, the village where Tlaib’s grandmother lives, in the northern West Bank,” The Intercept reported.

“They don’t show the side that I know is real, which is what’s happening to my grandmother and what’s happening to my family there,” Tlaib said.

“I want us to see that segregation and how that has really harmed us being able to achieve real peace in that region,” she added. “I don’t think AIPAC provides a real, fair lens into this issue. It’s one-sided. … (They) have these lavish trips to Israel, but they don’t show the side that I know is real, which is what’s happening to my grandmother and what’s happening to my family there.”

Tlaib backs the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against Israel known as BDS, which is intended to punish the Jewish State for alleged human rights abuses.

“I personally support the BDS movement,” Tlaib said. She added that economic boycotts bring attention to “issues like the racism and the international human rights violations by Israel right now.”

Last summer, the Jewish Democratic Council of America came out forcefully against then-candidate Tlaib after she called for the U.S. to end aid to Israel, Haaretz reported.

“So I will be using my position as a member of Congress to say no country – not one – should be able to get aid from us, the American people, who talk about justice and equality and stopping discrimination when they promote that kind of injustice,” Tlaib said.

In Israel, she added, “justice is solely based on your faith … solely based on your ethnicity.”

Part of Tlaib’s antipathy toward Trump perhaps is based on his very pro-Israel stands.

He has been described as among the most pro-Israel presidents ever, particularly following his decision to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem last spring.

The Associated Press reported a surge in Israeli settlement in the West Bank in 2018, in response to a clear shift in policy toward the Jewish State under Trump compared to the Obama years.

David Rubin, former mayor of the West Bank town of Shiloh and author of “Trump and the Jews,” told The Western Journal in the fall, “I used to say he’s the most pro-Israel president since Harry Truman, who was the first president to recognize the re-established country of Israel.”

Rubin continued, “But now, having seen how things have developed since I started writing the book, there is no question he’s the most pro-Israel president ever.”

The author praised Trump for no longer “spouting the mantra” of “land for peace,” noting it has never worked out that way in the past when Israel ceded territorial control to the Palestinians.

“It’s historically incorrect to divide up the land of Israel,” Rubin said. “And it’s politically illogical to hand over the heartland of Israel, to hand over the mountainous region that overlooks Israel’s one international airport, to hand it over to a band of Islamic terrorists called the Palestinian Authority and Fatah and Hamas.”

Fatah terrorists ambushed and shot up Rubin’s car shortly after he left office as Shiloh’s mayor in 2001, severely wounding both him and his then-3-year-old son.

