Muslims Attack Christian in Sudanese Refugee Camp After Leaving Islam

A group of Muslims assaulted a Christian convert inside his church, an attack the believer said he expected after leaving Islam to follow Jesus.

Drake Haron attends church inside the Gorom Refugee Camp in South Sudan, according to a report from International Christian Concern.

The attack on May 28 inside the small refugee church was reportedly unprovoked, and the attackers have not been identified.

But Haron embraced the suffering he endured as a Christian.

“For me, being a Christian is a privilege,” Haron remarked.

“That Jesus had to die for my sins for me to be saved means a lot to me. Based on that reality, I have chosen to follow him and to do his will, which is preaching the gospel.”

International Christian Concern noted that the refugee church represents “not only spiritual refuge but one of the last remaining structures of safety, dignity, and communal identity in an already deeply vulnerable context.”

“For persecuted and displaced Christians, the church is not merely a building. It is the last standing institution of hope,” the ministry added.

“It is where trauma is processed, where the displaced find brotherhood, and where faith is kept alive against overwhelming odds.”

Haron noted that he expected violence and persecution since he was previously a Muslim.

“Becoming a Christian from a Muslim background puts me and many others at risk, but where God has delivered me is worth the risk,” he said.

“From a flesh standpoint, there is fear, but when I remember the promises of God in Jesus Christ, I become bold and strong. But those threats have never made me change my mind to be a Christian.”

Haron has requested prayer for himself and other believers.

“I ask that you always mention us in your prayers so that we remain strong in faith and do his will,” he commented.

“We are optimistic that our Muslim families will be saved one day by the power of our Lord Jesus Christ. Until then, we will be diligent so that we cannot be attacked and persecuted while preaching the gospel.”

Open Doors noted that persecution in South Sudan often takes the form of violence and pressure, which are worsened by ethnic tensions.

“Despite constitutional safeguards, the reality is grim. The ongoing conflict fosters organized crime and violence, often targeting Christians, leading to church burnings and attacks on church leaders,” the ministry said.

“Fear is rampant among Christian communities, exacerbated by acts of retaliation for speaking out against corruption. Amidst this volatility, churches and church-run institutions strive to maintain stability, support peace initiatives and provide aid, highlighting their crucial role in a country beset by turmoil.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.