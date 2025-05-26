Must Read: Stephen Miller Obliterates 3 Gigantic Lies About the Big Beautiful Bill

They often say light is the best disinfectant, and whomever “they” are, they’re right.

In a related note, it’s pretty clear that most Americans — this writer included — are in the complete dark about the “Big Beautiful Bill” that keeps making the headlines.

If you were to consume your news exclusively from the establishment (my sincerest condolences if that’s the case), you would think the bill was some sort of hypothetical bogeyman, a looming Sword of Damocles over the U.S. economy.

It’s all a “big risk,” if you want to take the liberal Washington Post at its word.

Thankfully, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller — a longtime advisor to President Donald Trump — is shedding some light on it all, and it’s a true disinfectant for the media’s histrionics.

In a lengthy Sunday afternoon X post, Miller took to the social media platform to address some bill misconceptions that “require correction.”

“The first is that it doesn’t ‘codify the DOGE cuts,'” Miller posted. “A reconciliation bill, which is a budget bill that passes with 50 votes, is limited by senate rules to ‘mandatory’ spending only — eg Medicaid and Food Stamps.

“The senate rules prevent it from cutting ‘discretionary’ spending — eg the Department of Education or federal grants. The DOGE cuts are overwhelmingly discretionary, not mandatory.”

Well, that should ease some minds that are constantly fretting over the Department of Government Efficiency’s goal of trimming government fat and waste.

(It won’t, but it should.)

“I’ve also seen claims the bill increases the deficit,” Miller said, continuing to his second point. “This lie is based on a [Congressional Budgeting Office] accounting gimmick. Income tax rates from the 2017 tax cut are set to expire in September. They were always planned to be permanent.

“CBO says maintaining *current* rates adds to the deficit, but by definition leaving these income tax rates unchanged cannot add one penny to the deficit. The bill’s spending cuts REDUCE the deficit against the current law baseline, which is the only correct baseline to use.”

Adding to the deficit is a key reason fiscally conservative Republicans have opposed this bill, but as Miller puts it, those concerns appear to be based on faulty assumptions of an irrelevant CBO forecast.

Whoops.

Lastly, Miller took aim at the outright lies surrounding the bill.

“Another fantastically false claim is that the bill spends trillions of dollars,” he wrote. “This is just completely invented out of whole cloth. This is not a ten year budget bill — it doesn’t ‘fund’ almost any operations of government, which are funded in the annual budget bills (which this is not).

“In other words, if this bill passed, but the annual budget bill did not, there would be no government funding.

“Under the math that critics are using, if we passed a one paragraph reconciliation bill that cut simply 50 billion in food stamp spending, they would say the bill ‘added’ trillions in spending and debt because they are counting ALL the projected federal spending that exists entirely outside the scope of this legislation, which is of course preposterous.

“The only funding in the bill is for the President’s border and defense priorities, while enacting a net spending cut of over 1.6 TRILLION dollars.”

What? The media, Democrats, and RINOs just lying their faces off? That’s never happened before … right?

Miller then made it clear that the “Big Beautiful Bill” could best be summarized in two simple parts: cutting taxes and spending.

You can see the entire post below:

I’ve seen a few claims making the rounds on the Big Beautiful Bill that require correction. The first is that it doesn’t “codify the DOGE cuts.” A reconciliation bill, which is a budget bill that passes with 50 votes, is limited by senate rules to “mandatory” spending only — eg… — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 25, 2025

Look, again, this writer is no expert on this stuff. He was probably asleep or otherwise indisposed for economic classes in college.

And, to be clear, nobody, not even Trump, is above reproach or criticism.

But time and time again now, we’ve seen the president’s agenda treated the same, as the media and his critics try to paint all things Trump in the most negative way possible — even if they have to twist the truth a bit to get there.

It’s a darkness that is tragically spreading, given the sheer volume of people who hate Trump based on completely fabricated things.

But as Miller so clearly demonstrated here, a little bit of truth can spread a lot of light on a subject.

And that’s going to be more important than ever in this media climate.

