Must-See: DeSantis Tweet Wins the Internet After Psaki Tells Americans to Drink Their Problems Away

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated “National Margarita Day” on Tuesday with an advertisement savaging White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

For context, Psaki appeared on a Jan. 21, episode of ABC’s “The View” to discuss the Democrats’ failure to do away with the filibuster in the Senate.

She admitted she was frustrated by Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona for their failure to get on board with nuking the filibuster, which in turn stopped Democrats from passing an election takeover package disguised as “voting rights.”

Despite her expressed displeasure, she offered some advice to Americans who were displeased with the Democrats’ failure to achieve one of its main objectives.

“My advice to everyone out there who’s frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off: Feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up on Monday morning. We’ve got to keep fighting,” Psaki said.

After the Senate failed to pass voting rights legislation this week, @PressSec Jen Psaki tells #TheView that the path forward is to “keep fighting.” “We also need to make sure people are educated in states across the country about what their rights are.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/80QmmQcwjv — The View (@TheView) January 21, 2022

Psaki was quickly mocked on Twitter for encouraging Americans to turn to alcohol in response to their frustration.

Miss voting? Try happy hour! https://t.co/ZDwLMOhsNW — LISA CURRY (@lisa_curry) January 21, 2022

Me: I can’t find fresh produce for my children at the supermarket in DC and we’re not allowed to eat at a restaurants Psaki: Have a margarita! These people are so crazy!! — Tanya Tay Posobiec (@realTanyaTay) January 21, 2022

One month later, DeSantis had not forgotten this poor advice from Psaki. Tuesday, marked “National Margarita Day,” and DeSantis took the opportunity to remind the public of Psaki’s comments.

In a video posted to Twitter, DeSantis was seen sitting at a table watching television. On the screen was a video of Psaki’s advice from a month earlier.

The Biden-Fauci Admin. thinks a margarita will solve all the problems they’ve created for the American people. Well, you can have a margarita, but it will not cure Bidenflation, which is causing massive increases in prices across the board for Americans. #NationalMargaritaDay pic.twitter.com/4pm0d6C0Kk — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) February 22, 2022

As the camera zoomed out, viewers can see DeSantis had a margarita and some Mexican cuisine in front of him. He motioned towards the drink as he responded to the clip of Psaki with reggae music playing in the background.

“Having a margarita is well and good, but it is not a cure for Bidenflation,” DeSantis said.

The video ended by flashing the words “Happy National Margarita Day!” on the screen.

This advertisement perfectly encapsulates why DeSantis is so admired by conservatives — both in Florida and around the country. He is quick-witted, relatable and not afraid to call out other politicians for their ridiculous comments.

DeSantis has made subtle, hilarious jabs at the Biden administration throughout the last year. In November 2021, he signed a package preventing Florida businesses from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for their employees.

To add salt to the wound for Biden, the governor signed the package in Brandon, Florida, a subtle nod to the anti-Biden “Let’s Go Brandon!” chants that have swept the nation.

DeSantis knows exactly how to stand against Democratic lies while also garnering some laughs, and that just might be why leftists can’t seem to stand him.

