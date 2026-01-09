Must See: ICE Agent Rescues Rose from Ground, Gifts It to Grateful Female Agent in Middle of Chaotic Demonstration

As emotionally incontinent leftists riot in Minneapolis on behalf of foreign invaders, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent spread cheer by chivalrously giving a rose to his female colleague, who reacted with delight.

The amusing incident unfolded Thursday in front of the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, which houses the region’s ICE offices.

At the time, a motley crew of left-wing agitators had gathered to protest the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent while trying to run him over with her SUV.

At one point, an ICE agent presented a red rose — apparently left by the protesters — to his female colleague.

Meanwhile, the female officer cheerfully accepted the rose and giggled delightedly. She then quickly performed a happy jig.

After his gallant gesture, the ICE agent looked at the seething mob and blithely gave them a thumbs-up sign.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language and blasphemy that some viewers may find offensive.

Whipple ICE facility riot in full swing while agents holding the line against chaos. CBP agent casually picks up a rose off the ground and presents it to a female agent. Humor level: God tier. pic.twitter.com/9Ie1GmuIQW — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) January 8, 2026

During the entertaining rose incident, the embittered mob screeched profanities at the federal officers, who ignored their rants.

However, the crowd briefly fell into stunned silence while witnessing the gesture.

Meanwhile, a flurry of hilarious reactions erupted across social media.

“I love that they’re not letting the morons get to them,” one X user wrote.

“It must drive the libs crazy that they can’t get them to react to their stupidity.”

I love that they’re not letting the morons get to them. It must drive the libs crazy that they can’t get them to react to their stupidity. 😂😂 — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) January 9, 2026

Millions of liberals cried out and were suddenly silenced. — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) January 9, 2026

This incident provided a much-needed moment of levity during these trying times, as deranged leftists continue to prioritize the welfare of illegal aliens over the safety of their fellow Americans.

ICE agents have a tough, dangerous job due to the left’s unhinged violence.

We should all be grateful for these brave law enforcement officers, who put their lives on the line to safeguard national security.

