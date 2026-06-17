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The child is expected to make a full recovery.
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The child is expected to make a full recovery. (Valerie Loiseleux - iStock / Getty Images)

MUST SEE: ICE Officer Lifts Drowning Child Out of Water, Then Saves His Life with CPR - Dems Call People Like Him 'Gestapo'

 By Joe Saunders  June 17, 2026 at 4:56pm
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Call it a win for the good guys.

In the 17 months since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, there has hardly been a single day that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been free from demonization by Democrats — from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York to House back-bencher and soon-to-be former Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas.

A video making the rounds on social media this week, though, is showing another side of ICE entirely.

The video depicts an apparently off-duty ICE officer acting quickly to save the life of a drowning child.

A news release from the Department of Homeland Security identified the officer as Gregory Simmonds, noting that he “saw a 6-year-old child floating unconscious in a pool in Pasco County, Florida and immediately jumped into the pool to rescue the child.”

Are Democrats right when they call ICE agents "modern-day Gestapo," "kidnappers," and "slave patrols"?

“After removing the unconscious child from the water, Officer Simmonds rendered life-saving CPR until the child regained consciousness. Local authorities said that the child is expected to make a full recovery.”

The release gave no further details about the incident, but the video itself tells the story.

A typically placid pool scene turned into a moment of terror when an apparently lifeless child was seen floating in the water. Another swimmer, apparently an older boy, reached the child first, then Simmonds leaped into action, literally.

After retrieving the stricken child from the water, Simmonds could be seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the boy.

It was a moment of lifesaving competence by a member of an agency that has been slandered by Democrats and their establishment media allies.

Related:
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From being called a “modern-day Gestapo” by the likes of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to being compared to the “slave patrols” of the antebellum (and Democratic) South by Crockett, to being accused of “kidnapping” by Washington state’s Rep. Pramila Jayapal, ICE agents are routinely portrayed as the cause of current conflict in the United States, rather than a force dedicated to upholding the duly enacted laws of the land.

Meanwhile, these same agents are being routinely attacked — physically and dangerously attacked — while doing their jobs protecting the American people. As recently as Monday, an ICE agent was struck by a van while attempting an arrest in New Jersey and was forced to fire his weapon in self-defense. (The suspect fled but was later arrested, according to WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.)

Naturally, the video had its critics. (Leave it to leftists to mock praise for a man who just saved a young boy’s life.)

But there were plenty of social media users who appreciated him — and the agency he works for.

None of that is likely to change the minds of those whose worldview depends on vilifying the decent men and women of law enforcement while valorizing the villains of the world. (That would be Democrats as a party, liberals as a matter of policy, and the establishment media as a profession.)

But the example of an ICE officer acting quickly and competently enough to save a child’s life should be a heartening story for the sane parts of the country.

Sometimes the good guys win. And good people are on their side.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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