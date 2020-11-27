Rock and roll legend Eric Clapton has joined renowned singer and songwriter Van Morrison for a new song which is against government-imposed coronavirus lockdowns in the U.K.

Both artists have deep and well-documented music roots the U.K. music scene, where government restrictions are apparently killing the live music industry.

In recent weeks, leaders in the country have imposed even more lockdown restrictions, according to the U.K. Telegraph.

Morrison, born in Ireland, has taken a particular interest in how such lockdowns are affecting artists, perhaps not only in the British Isles, but around the world.

As a result, he has founded a campaign called “Save Live Music.”

TRENDING: Punk Slugs Cop Out of the Blue, Officer Opens Cruiser Door and Lets 'Lee' Handle Him

Clapton is recording a song for Morrison titled “Stand and Deliver,” Variety reported Friday.

The single was written by Morrison, but Clapton will record and perform it.

Clapton, during an interview with Variety, said he is on board with his fellow rock musician’s mission to save his country’s live music industry.

“There are many of us who support Van and his endeavors to save live music; he is an inspiration,” Clapton said.

Are you surprised to see Clapton and Morrison advocating against lockdowns? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 51% (247 Votes) 49% (233 Votes)

The former Derek and the Dominos and Cream musician signaled he could not imagine a world where live music is no longer part of the culture.

“We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover,” he said.

Clapton is of course known for his vocals and guitar playing as both a solo artist and as part of an ensemble in his earlier groups.

Morrison, meanwhile, has enjoyed decades of popularity and is still an FM radio favorite in the U.S., and he enjoys being downloaded on online platforms, such as Apple’s iTunes.

Morrison praised Clapton for participating in the anti-lockdown music campaign in his interview with Variety.

RELATED: Actor Who Played Darth Vader, Dave Prowse, Dead at Age 85

“Eric’s recording is fantastic and will clearly resonate with the many who share our frustrations [with lockdowns],” he said.

“It is heart-breaking to see so many talented musicians lack any meaningful support from the government, but we want to reassure them that we are working hard every day to lobby for the return of live music, and to save our industry,” Morrison added.

Both men’s early music was wildly popular during the anti-establishment counterculture movement of the 1960s.

And both musicians are apparently intent on sticking to their roots with regard to opposing perceived government overreach.

Variety reported that in September and October, Morrison released three songs opposing government restrictions on gatherings.

Those tracks are titled “Born To Be Free,” “As I Walked Out” and “No More Lockdown.”

“No More Lockdown” is a bluesy song that takes on draconian lockdowns and other actions by the government.

In the track, Morrison sings, in part, “No more lockdown, no more government overreach, no more fascist police disturbing our peace, no more taking of our freedom and our God-given rights, pretending it’s for our safety when it’s really to enslave.”

Proceeds from those three songs, and the upcoming one with Clapton, will all support Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund.

The fund offers assistance to musicians who are struggling to make it due to the U.K.’s strict lockdown orders.

According to Variety, the new single “Stand and Deliver” will be made available for download on iTunes, Amazon Music and other services beginning Dec. 4.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.