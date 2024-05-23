Must Watch: Daily Show Mercilessly Mock VP Harris and Her Word Salads

Comedy Central’s far-left “The Daily Show” took on Vice President Kamala Harris’s penchant for delivering word salads during public speeches and interviews and the show actually threaded the needle.

The program, known for picking on conservatives, shared some of the VP’s most notable and head-scratching anecdotes and packaged them as though they were planned by a secret adviser to her who helps Harris make as little sense as possible.

The show roasted Harris in a three-minute and 42-second segment called “Meet the ‘Holistic Thought Advisor’ Behind Kamala Harris’s Speeches.”

During the bit, “Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic played a character called “Dahlia Rose Hibiscus” whose sole purpose in the Biden administration is to assist Harris in making herself appear foolish.

The vice president is known for bizarre comments that leave audiences confused and Ms. “Hibiscus” claimed to have the answer.

In her segment, Lydic aired a couple of them, including the time Harris declared, “You need to get to go, and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work – and get home.”

Another Harris lowlight shared by the show was when she stated, “It is time for us to get to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day.”

Will Kamala Harris be the VP on the Biden 2024 Ticket? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 49% (156 Votes) No: 51% (164 Votes)

The show naturally played Harris’ infamous “passage of time” remarks from Louisiana in March 2022 in which she stated:

“The Governor and I and we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time. Right? The significance of the passage of time. So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires…”

Lydic finished airing clips of Harris and her word salads and in the character of Hibiscus claimed she was behind the vice president’s public speaking troubles.

This Comedy Central Daily Show skit ripping Kamala Harris’ word salads is both brutal and hilarious. pic.twitter.com/ODT5hc4Cf3 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) May 22, 2024

While in character, the comedian said Harris had come “far” on her journey to becoming an abhorrent public speaker.

“I lead the vice president on not so much sentences as idea voyages,” Lydic’s character said while “The Daily Show” presented an “ad lib” sheet that it implied Harris uses to make absurd and nonsensical statements.

“It’s a process I call speaking without thinking,” Lydic said in character. “It’s not about the destination of the thought, it’s about the journey and how many words you use to describe the journey.”

Lydic’s character said once she receives a completed speech ready for Harris to deliver, she cuts out every word and retreats to a “word cave” which she can use to determine “what order the universe wants them to be in.”

“I hear the counterarguments all the time; people should be able to understand what their leaders are saying when they talk,” The comedian concluded.

“I prefer to leave Kamala’s thoughts open to interpretation like a work of modern art that you look at and go, ‘I wonder what that was all about.’”

With “The Daily Show” now actively targeting an unpopular vice president just months before a presidential election, it begs one question about what the show’s writers are angling for here.

Is the writing room undermining Harris and her boss President Joe Biden with the hope a more popular set of candidates will represent the Democratic Party on the ballot in November?

The country’s far left is calculated, so the fact that one of the DNC’s largest mouthpieces is going after Harris without mercy right now should be eyed with suspicion.

But no matter their rationale for trashing Harris, the segment is hilarious and worth a watch.

The sad part is that the theory that Harris would hire a “holistic” advisor to help her speak is believable.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.