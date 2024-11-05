Must Watch: Lee Greenwood Releases Special Trump Version of 'God Bless the USA' Video on Election Day

Wow! Grammy-Award winning singer Lee Greenwood released a jazzed-up version of his signature song “God Bless the U.S.A.,” with an accompanying goose-bump-producing patriotic video on Tuesday.

“Nearly 10 Years Ago, Donald Trump started using God Bless The USA as his walk out song at every rally and event. Little did I know 40 years ago that my song would play a key part of such a historic presidential campaign. To President Trump and the millions of supporters, Thank You!” Greenwood wrote in a social media post.

“I am proud to have voted Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States.”

Greenwood, 82, has sung his song in person at multiple Trump events during the 2024 campaign cycle, including when Trump took the stage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee just days after the attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Prayer works. This nation is based on faith,” Greenwood said, asserting God protected Trump from the would-be assassin’s bullet, so he could be the next president of the United States.

🚨Lee Greenwood gives an incredible introduction to Donald Trump as he enters the RNC Convention 🇺🇸 Grab your tissues. pic.twitter.com/tgrwlCG1K7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 16, 2024

In Greenwood’s Election Day video, he sings the lyric, “I’d gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today,” with the scene at Butler when Trump rose back to his feet and yelled, “Fight, fight, fight” to the crowd. Powerful stuff!

There are many other patriotic moments from Trump’s first term in office and the current campaign in the video. Of course, there are numerous American flags, too, including one the 45th president hugged.

As a West Pointer, I appreciate that Greenwood included multiple images from the Army-Navy Game, as well as several instances of Trump saluting the troops, correctly I might add: palm flat, hand slightly tilted down, thumb in.

A lot of times politicians — read, the Democratic nominee — put some weak salutes out there.

“God Bless the U.S.A.” first charted in the top 10 (reaching No. 7 on Billboard’s country singles chart) in 1984.

That same year, it was used in a tribute film about then-President Ronald Reagan at the Republican National Convention.

At the 1988 RNC convention, Greenwood sang “God Bless the U.S.A.” with Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan at his side.

Then during the 2016 election cycle, GOP presidential candidate Trump adopted “God Bless the U.S.A.” as his walk-out song and still uses it to this day.

Greenwood performed it at Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. The tune hit No. 22 in digital download sales in July of that year around the Independence Day holiday and charted in 2018 and 2019, Billboard reported.

BREAKING: Trump just came out with Lee Greenwood personally singing “God Bless The USA.” This Butler rally is officially the greatest Trump rally in history. I’ve never felt so patriotic. Not even inauguration day in 2017 topped this. pic.twitter.com/IIYw5lCKjC — George (@BehizyTweets) October 5, 2024

Finally “God Bless the U.S.A.” rocketed to the top of Billboard’s digital single’s chart in July 2020, over 35 years after first being released in 1984. That was the year Reagan won his re-election bid in a landslide over Jimmy Carter’s former Vice President Walter Mondale.

Trump is no doubt hoping history will repeat itself in his race against the current vice president.

