Must Watch: Rep. Byron Donalds Flawlessly Responds to TDS-er Who Ambushed Him, Shows He Can Win MAGA, Moderates, Even Dems as 2028 Speculation Heats up

Every now and then, one receives a brief reminder of what makes America the greatest country in world history.

Leaving the Capitol on Thursday evening, Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida provided one such reminder.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, Donalds spent more than 20 minutes skillfully and patiently engaging in what most sane people would have regarded as an annoying debate with a man who accosted him on the street corner — an ordinary citizen who, notwithstanding one or two endearing qualities, clearly despised President Donald Trump and seemed unable or unwilling to grasp any argument that did not validate his view of Trump as an enemy of the Constitution.

“So, I was actually just — had a question about states’ rights,” the man said as Donalds strolled past.

Donalds’ body language did not yet change. At that point, it still appeared as if he might keep walking.

“How do you feel about the federal government invading states?” the man asked. “’Cause when I was a Republican, we wouldn’t have stood for that.”

Donalds then asked the man for an example, to which the man replied that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents operating in Minneapolis, Minnesota, constituted an invasion.

That nonsensical claim prompted the congressman to turn, face the questioner, and correct the assertion. The manner in which he did so, however, should command praise from everyone watching.

“When the several states ratified the Constitution,” Donalds said, “part of the enumerated powers of the federal government is border security and naturalization; that’s a federal power that the states granted the federal government.”

With those words, Donalds both refuted the man’s “invasion” claim and addressed the “states’ rights” angle.

Alas, the man behaved as if he did not understand, for he pressed the congressman on states’ rights. For good measure, the man injected the Second Amendment into the conversation.

“It sure as s*** looks to me like Donald Trump has invaded our cities and taken away our rights,” the man said, suggesting that Republicans have always touted the Second Amendment for moments like this.

Donalds then spent several minutes demonstrating the impressive orderliness of his constitutional thinking.

First, he reiterated his point that ICE enforcing federal law cannot constitute an “invasion.”

Second, he returned to the man’s “states’ rights” claim by pointing, very properly, to the Tenth Amendment. That amendment, of course, provides that the states and the people reserve all powers not delegated to the federal government. Since those states and those people did delegate the power to make immigration laws, the Tenth Amendment has no relevance. In that case, neither does “states’ rights.”

Finally, he endorsed the Second Amendment while correctly noting that it, too, does not apply in cases where a government exercises constitutional authority.

Incredibly, the conversation went on for another 15 minutes. Despite having received unassailable answers to his false assertions, the man persisted. He shifted ground, moving from Salvadoran illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to his refuted “invasion” assertion, and eventually to the Fourteenth Amendment. There was no rhyme or reason to it, except that he wanted Donalds to condemn Trump.

Leaving the Capitol tonight after votes, I was asked about @ICEgov. We decided to debate the issue. pic.twitter.com/a4KT75wuHP — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) January 23, 2026

A number of X users rightly praised Donalds for tolerating the man as long as he did.

You sir, have the patience of a saint. You cannot have meaningful dialogue with people who don’t listen. Have a peaceful night. — Katharine (@kathwarmerdam) January 23, 2026

I can’t believe you tolerated this moron for that long — Geoff Keller (@kellerg2) January 23, 2026

You sir have way more patience than i could ever hope to muster, glad to hopefully have you as our next Governor of Florida! — William Scollon (@WSCOLLON) January 23, 2026

Notwithstanding the empty substance and annoying method behind the man’s argument, he did have at least two endearing qualities. First, he was a veteran — a Navy chief, to be precise. And second, he at least wanted to talk about the Constitution.

Of course, when Donalds met him on that ground, the man acted as if he did not understand. In fact, the man behaved like a barstool constitutional scholar who heard only the sound of his own voice.

Still, the entire scene should remind us of what makes America the greatest country in world history: the constitutional structure, which protects the God-given liberties of a free and sovereign people, and — not to be overlooked — the debate itself.

Imagine, for instance, James Madison looking down approvingly while a congressman and an ordinary citizen peacefully debated the Constitution. Better yet, imagine all the Founders’ glee at watching them do so as equals.

Alas, not many legislators have the ability or the inclination to do as Donalds did. Can anyone imagine former Vice President Kamala Harris stopping to discuss the Constitution (in her characteristic gibberish) with an ordinary citizen? Would any modern Democrat (or some modern Republicans) condescend to such a thing?

In short, Donalds demonstrated rhetorical skill and egalitarian instincts that bode well for his political future. Regardless of party affiliation or demographics, people naturally gravitate toward those qualities.

Perhaps one day soon the congressman will have an opportunity to exhibit those qualities as part of a national campaign.

