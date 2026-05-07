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Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on May 5, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on May 5, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Must Watch: Rubio Gives One of the Greatest Responses in Political History When Asked What His Hope for America's Future Is

 By Samuel Short  May 7, 2026 at 5:50am
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio continues to prove himself as a great choice for the Trump administration.

Rubio — filling in for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during her maternity leave — was asked about his hope for the country “at a time such as this” while at the podium.

The footage was reposted on social media platform X Wednesday by Elon Musk.

The question was broad and Rubio was clearly speaking off the cuff, but his statement landed nonetheless.

“My hope for America is what it’s always been. I think it’s the hope I hope we all share,” Rubio said.

“We want it to continue to be the place where anyone from anywhere can achieve anything,” he continued. “Where you’re not limited by the circumstances of your birth, by the color of your skin, by your ethnicity, but frankly it’s a place where you are able to overcome challenges and achieve your full potential.”

“I think in the U.S., we’re not perfect, our history’s not one of perfection, but it’s still better than anybody else’s history, and ours is a story of perpetual improvement.”

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“Each generation has left the next generation of Americans freer, more prosperous, safer, and that is our goal as well, but it is a unique and exceptional country,” Rubio continued.

Rubio then commented on the upcoming 250th anniversary of American independence.

“I think we have a lot to learn and be proud of in our history. It is one of perpetual and continuous improvement where each generation has done its part to bring us closer to fulfilling the vision that the founders of this country had upon its founding.”

To reiterate, this was Rubio giving an impromptu response, but he still covers the major points that make it worthy of mentioning.

This country is supposed to be a place of upward mobility.

Scottish immigrants like Andrew Carnegie began working as children and went on to become titans of industry. Men of little to no means and lacking in formal education, like President Abraham Lincoln, rose up to achieve the highest office in the land. Musk, who posted the video, is a native of South Africa and now an outspoken defender of our values, as well as the richest man in the world.

The United States has its faults, but as Rubio put it, we are exceptional.

American exceptionalism is too quickly disregarded as mythology despite the many blessings we enjoy every day living here.

Upon departing from the Constitutional Convention on Sept. 17, 1787, Benjamin Franklin was stopped by a prominent Philadelphia woman, Elizabeth Willing Powel, who asked him, “Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?”

Franklin told her, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Heed Franklin’s words. This is a perpetual mission, never reaching its end, for all of us.

We do have a heavy weight on our shoulders in staying true to the Founding Fathers’ vision. We have a delicate but wonderful existence. We have to remain vigilant to keep it.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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