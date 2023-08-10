Share
Florida's Ron DeSantis sits next to then-President Donald Trump during a meeting with governors-elect in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington on Dec. 13, 2018.
Florida's Ron DeSantis sits next to then-President Donald Trump during a meeting with governors-elect in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington on Dec. 13, 2018. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

'A MUST WATCH!': Trump Shares Video on Truth Social Depicting DeSantis as Hitler

 By Peter Partoll  August 10, 2023 at 4:54am
Former President Donald Trump shared a video on his Truth Social platform Tuesday mocking his closest rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The video, which had been posted by Trump supporter Jack Posobiec, depicted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his campaign staff as Adolf Hitler and his military commanders.

“Florida politico tells me this meme is being passed around Tallahassee, sent me a copy,” Posobiec wrote.

The video features a famous scene from the 2005 movie “Downfall” in which Hitler sits in his bunker and rants angrily to his commanders as his army falls apart in the last days of World War II.

In the late 2000s, the scene became a popular meme as creators redubbed the subtitles to make it seem as if Hitler is angrily reacting to a current world affair or a pop culture trend.

In this case, the subtitles were redubbed to make it look as if Hitler was DeSantis lambasting his campaign staff for not helping him overcome the massive polling gap between him and Trump in the GOP primary race.

Trump picked up on Posobiec’s post and shared it on Truth Social, saying it was “A MUST WATCH!”

Posobiec then posted the video on Twitter, with the reaction to it decidedly mixed. While some joined in the jeering, others thought the joke was petty and went too far.

Frankly, I find it hard to disagree with those who said the joke was tasteless.

Did the video go too far?

For one thing, it is dispiriting to see Trump adopt the tactics of the radical left when dealing with DeSantis.

The left constantly casts names such as “racist” and “Nazi” on Trump and others when it can provide no rational counterargument, so this makes it look as if Trump has lost the argument.

In fact, the former president himself has been put in the Hitler role in the meme, including this one following his defeat in the 2020 election:



Second, comparing DeSantis to Hitler is taking things too far. The Nazi dictator was one of the most evil men in all of history and was directly responsible for the deaths of millions of innocent people.

It’s true that Trump and DeSantis have had their differences in the campaign, but depicting the conservative governor of Florida as one of history’s most notorious murderers is a bit much.

If anything, DeSantis is the opposite. Whereas Hitler was a totalitarian fascistic dictator, the governor fought hard to keep Floridians free from draconian COVID restrictions and has worked to protect parental rights.

But regardless of whether you prefer Trump, DeSantis or another candidate, this video should make it clear that the 2024 primary campaign is going to be wild.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




