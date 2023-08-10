'A MUST WATCH!': Trump Shares Video on Truth Social Depicting DeSantis as Hitler

Former President Donald Trump shared a video on his Truth Social platform Tuesday mocking his closest rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The video, which had been posted by Trump supporter Jack Posobiec, depicted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his campaign staff as Adolf Hitler and his military commanders.

“Florida politico tells me this meme is being passed around Tallahassee, sent me a copy,” Posobiec wrote.

The video features a famous scene from the 2005 movie “Downfall” in which Hitler sits in his bunker and rants angrily to his commanders as his army falls apart in the last days of World War II.

In the late 2000s, the scene became a popular meme as creators redubbed the subtitles to make it seem as if Hitler is angrily reacting to a current world affair or a pop culture trend.

In this case, the subtitles were redubbed to make it look as if Hitler was DeSantis lambasting his campaign staff for not helping him overcome the massive polling gap between him and Trump in the GOP primary race.

Trump picked up on Posobiec’s post and shared it on Truth Social, saying it was “A MUST WATCH!”

Posobiec then posted the video on Twitter, with the reaction to it decidedly mixed. While some joined in the jeering, others thought the joke was petty and went too far.

Leftists and Magadonians are basically the same people now. — Dr. Merica! 🇺🇸 (@Dr_Merica2) August 9, 2023

At this point, they are even worse than the Hillary campaign of 2015 / 2016 Every bit as vile & dishonest, if not more so. I have voted for Trump in 2 primaries & 2 general elections.

But if he gets the GOP nomination this time, it is going to be a struggle to do it a 3rd — Michael Hustus 🇺🇸 (@HustusMichael) August 9, 2023

Real American families are struggling right now. An ad like this dismisses them. No wonder why so many have come to abhor politics. — MaryMacElveen (@MaryMacElveen) August 9, 2023

You guys are doing the wrong thing. — JusticeBrandt (@justicebrandt1) August 9, 2023

Frankly, I find it hard to disagree with those who said the joke was tasteless.

Did the video go too far? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 73% (30 Votes) No: 27% (11 Votes)

For one thing, it is dispiriting to see Trump adopt the tactics of the radical left when dealing with DeSantis.

The left constantly casts names such as “racist” and “Nazi” on Trump and others when it can provide no rational counterargument, so this makes it look as if Trump has lost the argument.

In fact, the former president himself has been put in the Hitler role in the meme, including this one following his defeat in the 2020 election:







Second, comparing DeSantis to Hitler is taking things too far. The Nazi dictator was one of the most evil men in all of history and was directly responsible for the deaths of millions of innocent people.

It’s true that Trump and DeSantis have had their differences in the campaign, but depicting the conservative governor of Florida as one of history’s most notorious murderers is a bit much.

If anything, DeSantis is the opposite. Whereas Hitler was a totalitarian fascistic dictator, the governor fought hard to keep Floridians free from draconian COVID restrictions and has worked to protect parental rights.

But regardless of whether you prefer Trump, DeSantis or another candidate, this video should make it clear that the 2024 primary campaign is going to be wild.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.