Must Watch: Trump's Heartfelt Easter Message About Christ Puts Biden's 2024 Easter Stunt to Shame

To careful observers, President Donald Trump’s very public embrace of God and Jesus Christ no longer comes as a surprise.

Nonetheless, considering the myriad ways in which former President Joe Biden defiled the Easter holiday, Trump’s expressions of belief in Christ and of support for Christians always seem to have the effect of refreshing one’s soul.

Wednesday at the White House Easter Prayer Service and Dinner, Trump delivered remarks that, as recently as one year ago, even the most hopeful Christians likely would have regarded as unfathomable from a modern U.S. president.

“Nearly 2,000 years ago, during the sacred week, the living Son of God entered Jerusalem in triumph,” Trump said.

That line alone, with its reference to the “living Son of God,” justifies every Christian’s vote for Trump in the 2024 election.

“Soon after,” the president continued, “the Savior of mankind, who brought truth and light into the world, was betrayed, arrested and tried, beaten… nailed to a cross, and crucified. For our sake, He gave up His life.”

Trump then quoted the late Rev. Billy Graham, father of Rev. Franklin Graham. One of the president’s great Christian allies, the younger Graham, attended the event.

“And as the very great Reverend Billy Graham once said, ‘God proved His love on the cross when Christ hung, and bled, and died. It was God saying to the world, “I love you.”‘”

Then, after praising both Rev. Grahams, Trump returned to his Christ-centered comments.

“Three days later, Christ followers found the empty tomb,” the president said. “Jesus had defeated darkness and death and promised new life to all of humankind.”

The president then acknowledged Christ’s death and resurrection as the reason for our annual Easter celebrations. He called this “the essence of the Christian faith.”

“Whether rich or poor, healthy or sick, young or old, or in times of peace or war,” Trump continued, “Christians everywhere find solace and hope in the knowledge that Christ died for them and that they could be united with Him in Heaven.”

Then, as he often does, the president injected impromptu commentary on his own words. This time, however, he appeared to do so in order to correct his speech writer’s choice of plural pronouns.

“That’s what we want. That’s what we all want,” Trump said, referring to union with Christ in Heaven.

In other words, the president regards Christians not as “they” or “them” but as “we.” He counts himself among us.

Readers may view Trump’s remarks in the clip below, posted to the social media platform X.

President Trump: “Nearly 2,000 years ago the Savior of mankind was betrayed, arrested, tried, beaten, nailed to a cross, and crucified. For our sake, he gave up his life. Three days later, Jesus had defeated darkness and death and promised new life to all of humankind.” pic.twitter.com/2f4YkAkoLZ — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 16, 2025

Contrast those comments with Biden’s 2024 “Proclamation on Transgender Day of Visibility,” which coincided with Easter.

Likewise, compare that nauseating proclamation to Biden’s 2024 Easter statement.

Notice the difference? How could you not? The now-former (mercifully) president could not have shoved it in Christians’ faces with more diabolical glee had he tried.

In the transgender proclamation, Biden waxed breathless through seven paragraphs, several of them quite lengthy, about all his administration had done to protect transgender individuals, perhaps the most privileged group in modern America.

Biden’s Easter statement, however, had all the rhetorical passion of a ship manifest. It also featured fewer sentences (six) than the transgender proclamation had paragraphs.

During an April 2024 campaign stop in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Trump responded to Biden’s horrific “Transgender Day of Visibility” by declaring that Nov. 5, 2024 — Election Day — would represent “Christian Visibility Day.”

It turned out that the president, as he often does, had it exactly right. Christians did turn out for Trump in large numbers.

Moreover, a major Christian revival not only preceded and helped ensure Trump’s election but has continued in the months since.

Indeed, the president has taken meaningful action to rescue Christians from persecution while protecting them from future tyrants.

Of course, Jesus commanded us to love everyone. Needless to say, “everyone” includes our confused, depressed, propagandized, or narcissistic neighbors who not only believe that they can change their sex but insist very loudly on our affirmation of that lie. And “everyone” even includes violent agents of transgender ideology.

Loving the sinner, however, also requires telling the truth about the sin. In this case, of course, Christians properly recognize transgenderism not as a civil rights frontier but as an Orwellian assault on the very concept of truth.

Furthermore, many transgender advocates have made no effort to hide their hostility to Christianity.

In sum, Trump’s mere presence in the White House represents a triumph, the likes of which few Christians could have dreamed a year ago.

