In an interview with Newsmax TV, MyPillow founder and Minnesota resident Mike Lindell condemned his state’s handling of the death of George Floyd — as well as the riots in the aftermath — and said he may consider a run at the governor’s mansion in the North Star State.

In the interview on “Saturday Report,” Lindell said that Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer whose actions may have led to the death of Floyd, should have immediately been arrested and held in custody after the incident.

“It’s sad, because I think our leadership could have been a lot more prepared,” Lindell said

“Prepare on a big scale, better to have too many [National Guardsmen] than too few,” he said.

Lindell, a lifelong resident of Minnesota, said he was disappointed in the state’s elected leaders.

“It comes down to we’ve had some very poor leadership from the mayor [of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey] to the AG [Attorney General Keith Ellison] to the governor [Tim Walz], the list goes on.”

So, would Lindell consider a run at statewide office?

“If God has me do it, I will do it,” Lindell said.

“I just see things that are so poorly run, and they could be done a lot better. It might get down to, ‘if you want something done right, do it yourself.'”

Lindell also said that Chauvin, the police officer at the center of the controversy, should have been held under a Minnesota law that allows a suspect to be kept in custody for 48 hours without being charged.

“[T]here are bad people in all walks of life, including police,” Lindell said.

So, Mike Lindell for governor? Why not?

After all, Lindell has become a political figure whether he wants to be or not, considering the fact that the businessman has been close to President Donald Trump and appeared at White House events.

Most notably, news networks cut away from Lindell during a Rose Garden press conference where he talked about repurposing his factory to making N95 masks:

CNN cuts away from the coronavirus task force press conference when My Pillow’s Mike Lindell gets up to speak about how his company repurposed its factories to produce N95 masks pic.twitter.com/atpVElzfYH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 30, 2020

Lindell is also the 2020 chairman of the Trump campaign’s efforts in Minnesota — which, considering the fact Trump came shockingly close to winning the state in 2016, isn’t just a sinecure to keep a close supporter and fundraiser happy.

As for Lindell winning statewide office, Minnesota trends blue in that department, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s disqualified.

A shock to the system like last week’s riots could change the electoral calculus considerably — and this was the state that sent Jesse “The Body” Ventura to the governor’s mansion.

Governor Lindell?

Who knows? One can’t imagine him being any worse than the leadership we’re seeing in the state right now — and maybe a great deal better.

