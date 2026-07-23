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My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, is surging in the race for Minnesota governor.
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, is surging in the race for Minnesota governor. (Leigh Vogel / Getty Images)

MyPillow Founder Mike Lindell Surges in Minnesota Governor's Race: Poll

 By Jack Davis  July 23, 2026 at 2:10pm
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A new poll shows MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell expanding his lead in the Republican primary for Minnesota’s governor.

The winner of the Aug. 11 primary will face Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz decided not to run for re-election amid cascading reports of fraud throughout Minnesota’s social and human services programs.

The most recent KSTP/SurveyUSA poll of 478 Republican voters taken July 15-20 showed Lindell leading the race for the GOP nomination with 35 percent support, according to KSTP-TV. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 5.4 percentage points.

The new poll showed Lindell increasing his support by eight points.

The survey showed that Lindell increased his support among women by nine points and his support with voters over 65 by 17 points.

Mike Lindell is a serious contender in this race.

House Speaker Lisa Demuth was at 26 percent support, a gain of four points from a June survey.

Kendall Qualls, who is endorsed by the Republican Party, is at 11 percent support, down from 17 percent in June.

Michele Tafoya, a former sportscaster, has 41 percent support in the Republican primary for the Senate seat on the ballot this fall, according to the poll, putting her far ahead of her competitors.

On the Democratic side, the contest between Rep. Angie Craig and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is tight, with each at 40 percent support.

Since the June poll, Lindell picked up an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Related:
House Democrats Furious at Their Own Campaign Arm Over Expensive Primary Blunder

“Mike Lindell, the ‘Pillow Man,’ and one of America’s greatest and most hard working Patriots, is running to be GOVERNOR OF MINNESOTA, replacing one of the worst and most incompetent governors in the history of the U.S.A.,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Early Primary Voting has begun and, if given the chance, Mike will be SPECTACULAR!!! He truly loves Minnesota, as do I, and wants to bring it back from oblivion and embarrassment,” Trump wrote.

“He can do it! Nobody has sacrificed more than Mike Lindell in fighting for our country, especially when it comes to Election Integrity,” Trump wrote.

“He truly deserves everything he gets – He will MAKE MINNESOTA GREAT AGAIN!!! MIKE LINDELL HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT – HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. Good Luck Mike!!!” Trump posted.

Tafoya gained 5 points from last month’s poll — the only candidate to gain over that period — and now sits at 41 percent of the vote. Royce White dropped 5 points to 10 percent overall. The GOP-endorsed Adam Schwarze fell to 5 percent, but the poll showed 28 percent are still undecided.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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