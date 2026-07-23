MyPillow Founder Mike Lindell Surges in Minnesota Governor's Race: Poll

A new poll shows MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell expanding his lead in the Republican primary for Minnesota’s governor.

The winner of the Aug. 11 primary will face Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz decided not to run for re-election amid cascading reports of fraud throughout Minnesota’s social and human services programs.

The most recent KSTP/SurveyUSA poll of 478 Republican voters taken July 15-20 showed Lindell leading the race for the GOP nomination with 35 percent support, according to KSTP-TV. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 5.4 percentage points.

BREAKING: Even ABC/KSTP Confirms It – Mike Lindell’s Lead Just Got Bigger. Support the campaign at https://t.co/8zZVI7H3qz The newest KSTP/SurveyUSA poll shows Mike Lindell climbing from 27% to 35% following President Trump’s endorsement. Learn more at https://t.co/8zZVI7H3qz pic.twitter.com/rzX5MNkAgY — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) July 22, 2026

The new poll showed Lindell increasing his support by eight points.

The survey showed that Lindell increased his support among women by nine points and his support with voters over 65 by 17 points.

Mike Lindell is a serious contender in this race. Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (381 Votes) No: 3% (13 Votes)

House Speaker Lisa Demuth was at 26 percent support, a gain of four points from a June survey.

Kendall Qualls, who is endorsed by the Republican Party, is at 11 percent support, down from 17 percent in June.

Michele Tafoya, a former sportscaster, has 41 percent support in the Republican primary for the Senate seat on the ballot this fall, according to the poll, putting her far ahead of her competitors.

On the Democratic side, the contest between Rep. Angie Craig and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is tight, with each at 40 percent support.

Since the June poll, Lindell picked up an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Thank you, Mr. President! I truly appreciate your confidence in me as I run to become the next Governor of Minnesota. Support the campaign today: https://t.co/8zZVI7H3qz Let’s Make Minnesota Great Again! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/n6URW7D9Or — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) July 15, 2026

“Mike Lindell, the ‘Pillow Man,’ and one of America’s greatest and most hard working Patriots, is running to be GOVERNOR OF MINNESOTA, replacing one of the worst and most incompetent governors in the history of the U.S.A.,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Early Primary Voting has begun and, if given the chance, Mike will be SPECTACULAR!!! He truly loves Minnesota, as do I, and wants to bring it back from oblivion and embarrassment,” Trump wrote.

“He can do it! Nobody has sacrificed more than Mike Lindell in fighting for our country, especially when it comes to Election Integrity,” Trump wrote.

“He truly deserves everything he gets – He will MAKE MINNESOTA GREAT AGAIN!!! MIKE LINDELL HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT – HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. Good Luck Mike!!!” Trump posted.

Tafoya gained 5 points from last month’s poll — the only candidate to gain over that period — and now sits at 41 percent of the vote. Royce White dropped 5 points to 10 percent overall. The GOP-endorsed Adam Schwarze fell to 5 percent, but the poll showed 28 percent are still undecided.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.