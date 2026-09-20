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Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally at Butler Farm Show Inc. on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally at Butler Farm Show Inc. on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Jeff Swensen / Getty Images)

Mysterious 'Anonymous Donor' Paid for Cremation of Trump's Would-Be Assassin

 By Michael Austin  September 20, 2026 at 9:15am
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The cremation of Thomas Matthew Crooks — the now-deceased 20-year-old who nearly assassinated President Donald Trump — was paid for by an “anonymous donor,” according to federal records.

The New York Post reported on Tuesday that documents surrounding the harrowing incident in Butler, Pennsylvania, in the summer of 2024, say an “anonymous donor paid for cremation.”

That note was found at the end of a summary of an interview with Crooks’ father.

The document — which was provided to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa — said that information was obtained from a family attorney.

Because Crooks’ father was retired and his mother was on leave from work, they had difficulty paying for the funeral expenses.

Elsewhere in the documents, Crooks’ father said he was “unemployed.”

Rep. Clay Higgins, a Republican from Louisiana, was the first to reveal the fact that Crooks was cremated.

The body of the would-be presidential assassin — who fatally shot local firefighter Corey Comperatore and seriously wounded two other rally attendees — was given back to the family less than two weeks after the attempted slaying of Trump.

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Higgins wrote in a letter that he tried to examine the body on Aug. 5, 2024, but learned the FBI “released the body for cremation” a mere “10 days” after the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt.

Crooks managed to fire eight shots before he was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

The assassination attempt — during which Trump was grazed in the ear — provoked a reckoning at the Secret Service and other agencies charged with keeping Trump safe on the campaign trail.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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