Mysterious 'Anonymous Donor' Paid for Cremation of Trump's Would-Be Assassin

The cremation of Thomas Matthew Crooks — the now-deceased 20-year-old who nearly assassinated President Donald Trump — was paid for by an “anonymous donor,” according to federal records.

The New York Post reported on Tuesday that documents surrounding the harrowing incident in Butler, Pennsylvania, in the summer of 2024, say an “anonymous donor paid for cremation.”

That note was found at the end of a summary of an interview with Crooks’ father.

The document — which was provided to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa — said that information was obtained from a family attorney.

🚨 BREAKING: Attempted Trump assassin Thomas Crooks had packages of gun parts delivered to him under the pseudonym ‘Bob Dole,’ and an anonymous donor paid for his body to be cremated, according to federal records obtained by Fox News Digital pic.twitter.com/v1moKrwstG — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 15, 2026

Because Crooks’ father was retired and his mother was on leave from work, they had difficulty paying for the funeral expenses.

Elsewhere in the documents, Crooks’ father said he was “unemployed.”

Rep. Clay Higgins, a Republican from Louisiana, was the first to reveal the fact that Crooks was cremated.

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL: An “anonymous donor” PAID for the cremation of attempted Butler PA Trump assassin Thomas Crooks, and he received suspicious packages under the Alias “BOB DOLE” — Fox News What in the world?! Who is this ANONYMOUS donor paying to cremate his body and why are… pic.twitter.com/G46BFINQwI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 15, 2026

The body of the would-be presidential assassin — who fatally shot local firefighter Corey Comperatore and seriously wounded two other rally attendees — was given back to the family less than two weeks after the attempted slaying of Trump.

Higgins wrote in a letter that he tried to examine the body on Aug. 5, 2024, but learned the FBI “released the body for cremation” a mere “10 days” after the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt.

It’s stunning how little we still know about Thomas Crooks more than two years after he tried to kill President Trump—and very nearly succeeded. https://t.co/HlMLvIiIsT — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 16, 2026

Crooks managed to fire eight shots before he was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

The assassination attempt — during which Trump was grazed in the ear — provoked a reckoning at the Secret Service and other agencies charged with keeping Trump safe on the campaign trail.

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