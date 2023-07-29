The United States Constitution’s 14th Amendment provides all citizens with “equal protection under the law.”

But some people always seem to be more “equal” than others.

According to the Daily Mail, Martha’s Vineyard police left the reason for the 911 call reporting the drowning of Tafari Campbell, the private chef of former President Obama, blank in official logs from the night of his accident.

Of course, it could be an oversight that the reason for the call reporting Campbell’s drowning was not filled in, although the log does look a little strange with only that one call not having a reason listed.

The police log said the call came from Wilson’s Landing, a paddleboard launch site approximately two miles from the Obamas’ house on Turkeyland Cove.

But Jesse Watters said on his Fox News show that when the story first broke, reporters were told that the call came from the Obamas’ property.

According to the Daily Mail, Edgartown police chief Bruce McNamee speculated that the reason for the call might have been left off because the caller didn’t call 911, but directly called a business line.

The police have also not disclosed the identity of the person who was with Campbell at the time of the incident, although they reportedly know he was not alone.

They did, however, confirm that the original 911 call to report the incident came from a female.

One of the rescuers said at 8:23 pm that they had met with the reporting party and that she was on a boat with two individuals going “back and forth,” presumably looking for Campbell, according to The Daily Mail.

One wonders how, despite the significant media attention surrounding this high-profile story, the identity of this female caller remains unknown.

The Daily Mail also reported that at the time of the drowning, Barack and Michelle Obama were on Martha’s Vineyard, but not in the house.

Their daughters, Sasha and Malia, were also on the island, but it hasn’t been made public whether they were at home or out with friends or their parents.

The Edgartown Great Pond, where the incident occurred, is an 890-acre coastal pond connected to the Atlantic Ocean, according to the Great Pond Foundation. The Obamas’ home borders the body of water with a private beach.

Campbell’s body was finally located around 10 a.m. Monday, 100 feet from shore in around eight feet of water.

There were no external trauma injuries apparent on his body, and the results of a toxicology test have not been announced.

However, The Daily Mail reported that Massachusetts State Police have determined that his death is not considered suspicious.

Given the facts — or lack of them — it’s pretty evident that crucial pieces are missing from this narrative.

Why the secrecy around this “not suspicious” death?

Much like the police call log, there’s a big blank right in the center of the story, and the longer it isn’t filled, the greater the speculation and rumors.

The authorities should just let all the details of this story be released and let the chips fall where they may.

Unless there really is a reason they don’t want the full story coming out.

