Mystery Chemical Leak Forces Toledo Residents from Homes as Hazmat Crews Scramble

Nearly 1,000 Ohio residents were ordered to evacuate Tuesday night after a hazardous chemical leak sparked explosion fears.

Toledo Fire & Rescue ordered residents within a one-mile radius of MC Tank Terminal to evacuate at approximately 10:48 p.m. Tuesday after a release of glycidyl methacrylate, a chemical capable of causing irritation and other health complications. By 4:24 a.m. Wednesday, officials had expanded emergency precautions, directing residents within a three-mile radius to shelter indoors.

“We don’t know what caused this. We just know we’re responding to it,” Democratic Toledo, Ohio Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said during a Wednesday news conference, according to The Blade.

The chemical can cause burning of the eyes, nose, mouth and skin, with overexposure potentially triggering headaches, dizziness, fatigue, nausea and vomiting, according to a safety document published by the city. Officials warned that the chemical release could pose an explosion risk as emergency crews worked to stabilize the facility.

Kapszukiewicz’s office and Toledo Fire & Rescue did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Dense fog and haze complicated conditions around Toledo Wednesday morning, while local news stations reported a plastic-like odor lingering in the air. Officials warned residents that the chemical release could not be distinguished from ordinary fog by sight alone.

“You can’t tell fog from the release by looking, so please don’t rely on how the air looks,” Toledo Fire & Rescue warned in an emergency advisory.

The incident occurred at MC Tank Terminal on Progress Avenue, where officials were investigating the circumstances surrounding the release. The facility reportedly housed a tank capable of holding 5,500 gallons, though the amount of chemical discharged had not been established.

A Lucas County sheriff’s deputy sought hospital treatment after becoming ill during the emergency response, while some residents reported eye and throat irritation, according to the Associated Press.

“Toledo Fire & Rescue crews continue to monitor the scene. The US EPA is overseeing air monitoring around the perimeter of the evacuation zone. We are seeing signs of improvement, but until the release has fully stopped, evacuation and shelter-in-place orders remain in effect,” Rachel Hart, Chief of Communications of the City of Toledo, told the DCNF on Wednesday afternoon.

“We don’t have an exact timeline, but we estimate it could be another 6-16 hours before we issue updated guidance,” Hart said. “Keeping neighbors safe is our top priority, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as we work to resolve this situation.”

Shoreland Elementary School opened as a temporary shelter for displaced residents, while American Red Cross personnel and Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority buses were stationed near a Meijer parking lot off East Alexis Road to assist those affected.

Several schools canceled or delayed classes Wednesday as emergency personnel continued monitoring the release, according to the AP.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency reportedly linked the incident to an error during a chemical transfer, though authorities had not publicly established the precise circumstances that triggered the emergency.

MC Tank Transport said it was cooperating with authorities and had mobilized specialized emergency response resources as crews worked to contain the chemical.

Before publication: The explosion reports, tank capacity, deputy’s hospitalization and reported cause still need direct source links and confirmation. Also, the headline’s “nearly 1,000” figure refers to residents ordered to evacuate, not necessarily the number who actually left their homes.

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