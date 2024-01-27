A new name has arisen in the case of three Kansas City Chiefs fans who died earlier this month.

Alex Weamer-Lee, a friend of the victims, had joined them for a watch party, according to the Daily Mail. That makes five people who attended the event, three of whom later died.

According to the New York Post, Andrew Talge, Weamer-Lee’s attorney, his client was at the party on Jan. 7 that ended up in death, but left at about midnight, and said that when he left the four other men at the party were watching “Jeopardy!”

This is how the case unfolded. On Jan. 7, David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, visited Jordan Willis’ home in the northen part of Kansas City to watch a game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, WDAF-TV reported.

On the night of Jan. 9, the men were all found dead on Willis’ property by the Kansas City Police Department. One of the men was dead on the back porch, while the other two were found in the backyard, WDAF reported.

Police said at the time that there were no obvious signs of foul play, and a member of one of the dead men’s families said Willis had claimed they “froze to death.”

Willis reportedly said his friends were at his home as he had gone to bed and had invited them to stay over as long as they wished, the outlet reported. However, an attorney for Willis first said his client watched his friends leave and then later said his client was asleep while the men continued to party at the house.

He said he spent the following two days with “no knowledge” that his friends were dead on his property, according to the New York Post.

Jonathan Price, brother of victim Ricky Johnson, told “Fox & Friends” Thursday that he has questions about Willis’ story.

“There’s way too many questions still needing to be answered, and nobody can answer those questions,” Price said. “And honestly, except for Jordan … the fifth person, he was there, but he wasn’t there after a certain time frame.”

Jon Harrington, whose son was a victim, is flat-out skeptical and said he is “not buying” Willis’ story, according to Fox News, saying his son’s mother and he “are both convinced that Jordan Willis played a part in this somehow.”

“We just haven’t figured out how yet. … What else could it be? Perfectly healthy men don’t just drop off the face of the Earth,” he said.

“There were four of you in the house and now three of them are dead and you’re not. That doesn’t add up,” he said. “I’m thinking that he, the three of them learned something or saw something that they shouldn’t have seen, and he decided ‘well, I need to get rid of you now.’ Friends or not.”

Jordan Willis’ father pushed back, according to the New York Post.

“He would never in a million years do anything,” Willis’ father said.

“These were all good friends of his, these were all people he went to school with and he took them to a football game the day before for the Chiefs,” he said.

