News

'Mystery Man' Revealed in Idaho Murder Case - Referenced Just Hours Before Murder

 By Jack Davis  December 19, 2022 at 8:14am
Surveillance video obtained by a group of internet sleuths has offered a tantalizing tidbit they found in a snippet of conversation recorded on the night before four University of Idaho students were killed.

On Nov. 13, Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found dead in the house they rented in Moscow, Idaho. No suspects have been named.

The video obtained by the Facebook group “University of Idaho Murders – Case Discussion” caught a conversation between two women, whom Kristine Cameron and Alina Smith, administrators of the site, believe to be Goncalves and Mogen, based on their research.

“Maddie, what did you say to Adam?” the woman believed to be Goncalves said, according to Fox News.

“Like, I told Adam everything,” the woman believed to be Mogen said.

While social media was abuzz over the “mystery man” discussed in the video, Steve Goncalves, the father of one victim, said the “Adam” mentioned is not a suspect, according to Fox News.

“We asked and did the obvious due diligence, and we looked into that, and it was pretty clear that this individual was not a part of the investigation as far as a suspect,” he said.

An attorney for the Goncalves family said the man is a bartender, according to Brian Entin of NewsNation.

Cameron said the Facebook group also examined video taken of Goncalves and Mogen at a food truck that night.

“We can all scrutinize those couple of minutes at the food truck, but we just have to remember there was an entire evening before this,” she said. “There’s more than just that one timestamp that we have into that evening.”

According to the Idaho Statesman, Inan Harsh, 30, who lives a few doors down from the house where the victims were stabbed to death, said he believes that on the early morning of Nov. 13, he heard a scream from the vicinity of the house the students rented.

Harsh said the scream came at about 4 a.m. Police have said the students died between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13.

“I didn’t think anything of it. After what happened, I’ve definitely had second thoughts. Maybe it was not a party sound. I’m not sure what good it does for them now,” he said, referring to the fact that he had never told police about what he heard.

Robbie Johnson of the Moscow Police Department said some speculation has crossed the line and harmed people who were identified along the way, according to The Associated Press.

Do you think there is a serial killer on the loose in Idaho?

“None of these people did anything wrong. Nothing. We all have our LinkedIns, or Facebook pages, and this could really happen to anyone associated with some sort of crime. I have a lot of sympathy for them,” Johnson said.

“The speculations, the rumors, the accusations — anything you put on that fire will just make it burn hotter, so I don’t want to add any more to that,” she said.

On Thursday, Moscow police Capt. Roger Lanier said work continues on the case, particularly in efforts to track down a white Hyundai Elantra, according to CBS News.

“Through our tips, through our leads, some of the evidence that came in, we start to identify patterns, and like we said earlier, we are confident that the occupant or occupants of that vehicle had information that’s critical to this investigation,” he said.

