Share
News
Actor Gene Hackman, left, and Betsy Arakawa, right, are pictured in June 1993.
Actor Gene Hackman, left, and Betsy Arakawa, right, are pictured in June 1993. (AP)

Mystery Surrounding Death of Gene Hackman and Wife Deepens as Sheriff Releases Puzzling New Details

 By Randy DeSoto  February 27, 2025 at 10:14am
Share

The mystery regarding the cause of death for Academy Award-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa deepened with the release of new details.

Santa Fe, New Mexico, law enforcement officials found the couple, along with their dog, dead in their home during a wellness check on Wednesday afternoon.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the deaths, but he did not release a cause of death, other than to say no foul play was immediately suspected, nor a timeline for when the couple died, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Some potential causes of death, given those facts, would be carbon monoxide poisoning, a gas leak, or suicide.

However, The New York Times reported, Mendoza said that Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 64, were found in separate rooms, with one of their dogs dead in a kennel. But two other dogs were alive.

“Sheriff Mendoza said that there were no obvious signs of trauma to the bodies and that no note had been found,” the Times reported.

Further, the fire department and the gas company had confirmed it was safe to enter, seemingly ruling out carbon monoxide or a gas leak, at least by the time the wellness check was conducted.

“At this stage in the process there isn’t anything obvious like that,” Mendoza said. “The autopsy is going to tell us more.”

“We’re not going to guess this was an accident or natural causes,” he added. “It wasn’t typical.”

Director Francis Ford Coppola, who directed Hackman in his Oscar-winning role in “The French Connection,” wrote in an Instagram tribute, “Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution.”

Related:
'We Are Devastated': LSU Athlete Dies in Tragic Accident Near Campus

Some of Hackman’s other memorable roles were in “Unforgiven,” “Bonnie and Clyde,” and “Young Frankenstein,” as well as comic book villain Lex Luthor in “Superman” and the title character in Wes Anderson’s 2001 “The Royal Tenenbaums.”

For many sports fans, Hackman’s turn as Coach Norman Dale in the 1986 film “Hoosiers” is a favorite.

“When not on film locations, Hackman enjoyed painting, stunt flying, stock car racing and deep sea diving. In his latter years, he wrote novels and lived on his ranch in Santa Fe, on a hilltop looking out on the Colorado Rockies, a view he preferred to his films that popped up on television,” the AP noted.

“I’ll watch maybe five minutes of it,” he once told Time magazine, “and I’ll get this icky feeling, and I turn the channel.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Photos: The Last Time Gene Hackman and His Wife Were Seen in Public
Mystery Surrounding Death of Gene Hackman and Wife Deepens as Sheriff Releases Puzzling New Details
Watch: Trump's First Cabinet Meeting Opens with a Powerful Prayer 'In Jesus' Name'
While Dems Scream Trump's Sidelining Press, Turns Out He's Answered 7X More Questions Than Biden
'Gutfeld' Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis - Learned of It Hours Before Giving Birth to First Child
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation