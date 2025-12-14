In-N-Out Retires the Number 67 from Its Ordering System Over Viral '6-7' Trend

In-N-Out Burger has officially removed the number “67” from its ticket order system, and it appears the decision is tied to a viral Gen Alpha trend that most adults still can’t define.

People magazine confirmed that the West Coast-based burger chain retired the number about a month ago.

An employee at a Los Angeles location also told the outlet that In-N-Out has removed “69” from its tickets.

The move comes as teenagers have been lining up at locations across the region, hoping to hear “67” called.

That is because what was once an ordinary number or sequence of numbers has turned into a cultural trend.

EVERY SINGLE INN N OUT IN THE UNITED STATES LOOKS LIKE THIS THE MOST UNDERVALUED MEME IN HISTORY $67 pic.twitter.com/o1YBTW4z8C — 67 (@67coinsol) October 24, 2025

Went to in n out to grab a late night snack. I noticed they were calling numbers around 59-64. A group of high school kids were getting hype. Then the employee called out number 67 and the side of the restaurant got wild. They aren’t buying your meme coin they are buying a double… pic.twitter.com/nZwHLivlaa — bb (@bbcappital) September 21, 2025

Questions about the disappearing number first surfaced on Reddit.

One user noticed their location skipped directly from 66 to 68 and asked why the chain would remove it.

Commenters didn’t hesitate to clue in the confused adults.

One wrote that local stores had to pull the number because kids were “making a commotion” every time it was announced.

Multiple In-N-Outs have removed order number '67' from their system due to the viral meme 🍔 pic.twitter.com/0svxj7JrvC — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 8, 2025

Another Redditor admitted they “didn’t think much of” the disappearance, only to be told, “You’re presumably over the age of 15.”

The “6-7” phrase itself is slippery.

As People noted, it is tied loosely to rapper Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot (6 7)” and also to NBA star LaMelo Ball, who is 6-foot-7.

The trend doesn’t have a fixed meaning, which is apparently the entire point.

A confused teacher who joined a separate Reddit discussion about the trend summed up the generational divide perfectly.

“Since any meme or catchphrase can be easily looked up nowadays, the students have to come up with more and more abstract ones in order to have their in-jokes. The fact that you are asking that question is the whole point of 6-7,” the teacher wrote.

People reported that the bizarre phenomenon is affecting numerous restaurant chains.

Wendy’s and Pizza Hut rolled out $0.67 promotions in November to cash in on the cultural trend.

