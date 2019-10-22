SECTIONS
News
Print

In-N-Out Worker Physically Boots Disruptive Environmentalists, Then Police Arrive

By Randy DeSoto
Published October 22, 2019 at 10:52am
Print

Employees at an In-N-Out Burger in southern California were not having it when environmental protesters recently invaded their restaurant and began disrupting business.

Video of the incident — which took place in Long Beach, California — shows a male In-N-Out employee physically lifting up an Extinction Rebellion activist and removing him from the dining area.

A female worker opened the door for her colleague to help him usher the climate change protester out, while customers inside cheered.

Ian Miles Cheong, managing editor of Human Events, shared video of the encounter on Friday.

Climate change activists raid a burger joint and harass the workers. Neither the employees nor police are having it,” he wrote.

TRENDING: Dems Vote To Enhance Med Care for Illegals Now, Vote Down Vets Waiting 10 Years for Same Service

“People are fed up with Extinction Rebellion,” Cheong added.

WARNING: This video contains language some readers may find offensive.

Once the In-N-Out worker placed the protester down on the ground outside the restaurant, the man began yelling into his bullhorn at him, “Get your hands off me!”

Do you support what these employees did?

The protester claimed that his free speech rights were being violated.

The employee did not flinch, but informed the activist he was being filmed and needed to leave.

Later in the video, a female protester was also removed from the establishment.

When the police arrive, the protesters loudly charged that she was the one being assaulted by the employees.

The police were not buying it.

RELATED: Hollywood Actress Jane Fonda Arrested Again for Protesting Climate Change

Officers proceeded to handcuff the woman and remove her from the property, while a male protester yelled at police through his bullhorn, “What the f— are you doing?”

The In-N-Out employees stand on firm legal ground in not allowing protesters to scream inside of their restaurant.

The American Bar Association notes the right to free speech is not absolute, but limited to proper time, place and manner.

Inside of a private restaurant is not a traditional public forum, meaning the right to protest can be curtailed.

The Daily Wire reported that the removal of the Extinction Rebellion protesters at In-N-Out capped off a rough week for the group.

A few days before in London, commuters whose trips were delayed physically dragged two protesters down from standing on top of a train and roughed them up a bit.

WARNING: This video contains language some readers may find offensive.

In-N-Out Burger was founded by a Christian couple in Baldwin Park, California, in 1948.

The chain prints Bible verses on its drinking cups, wrappers, and fry boats.

Some of the verses include John 3:16, Revelations 3:20, and Proverbs 3:5-6.

In a recent customer satisfaction survey, In-N-Out retained its title as the top burger chain the the country.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Graham: Impeachment Inquiry a 'Sham,' Trump's Right, This Is a 'Lynching'
In-N-Out Worker Physically Boots Disruptive Environmentalists, Then Police Arrive
Jimmy Carter Hospitalized After Fall
Netanyahu Seemingly Out as Israeli PM After Failing To Form Government
Lindsey Graham Reverses Course on Trump's Syria Move, 'Increasingly Optimistic' It Could Work
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×