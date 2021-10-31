The NAACP must have bought into the stereotype that professional athletes are stupid. It is begging athletes to avoid Texas, presumably because the association thinks the state is anti-human.

The NAACP sent a letter to the National Players’ Leagues, asking their free agents to reject any ideas of practicing their trade in Texas, according to The Post Millennial.

“From abortion to voting rights and mask mandates, Texas has become a blueprint by legislators to violate constitutional rights for all, especially for women, children and marginalized communities,” the letter read.

Claiming that “Texas lawmakers have destroyed the state’s moral compass” by passing laws that are pro-life, pro-election integrity and anti-COVID restrictions, the letter begs athletes to avoid Texas at all costs for the sake of themselves, their families and all of humanity.

“We are now pleading with you — if you are a free agent and are considering employment in Texas, look elsewhere,” the letter read.

“The Texas government will not protect your family. Demand that Texas owners invest in your rights and protect your investments. Texas is not safe for you, your spouse, or your children. Until the legislation is overturned, Texas isn’t safe for anyone.”

NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson penned the letter and Texas NAACP President Gary Bledsoe included his signature.

Whatever moral compass the NAACP is employing to make such claims is in direct opposition to the Christian-Judeo morality that undergirds the U.S. Constitution.

This doesn’t seem to bother Johnson and Bledsoe in the least.

The diatribe continues, “In the absence of federal action, advocates in Texas must stand together and use all of the tools at their disposal to ensure that basic human rights are delivered to the people of Texas. We must fight for our Constitution and the freedoms that it guarantees to all Americans.”

The NAACP has either forgotten the immortal words of the Declaration of Independence or holds them in contempt and so seeks to sabotage the Constitution by distorting them.

Maybe they just need to be reminded, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”







The right to life is just that. There’s no getting around it. The unborn are alive and they have a God-given right to that life.

Election integrity is directly tied to liberty. If our elections are suspect, so is the government. Doubt undermines liberty by breeding suspicion. Suspicion is the father of the lies told by those who would do anything to cling to power.

Unwarranted COVID restrictions isolate and cause despair in individuals by intentionally disrupting their pursuit of happiness.

Texas, obviously, is in the business of protecting the constitutional rights of its citizens.

Laws are language enacted. Actions speak louder than emotional accusations lacking both evidence and reason.

The NACCP’s hyperbolic bellyaching is disingenuous at best. At worst, it is a deliberate pack of lies.

Whatever the case, whether due to ignorance or malice, it won’t work.

Athletes, by and large, just like the general population, aren’t stupid. Organizations like the NAACP might fool a few by their virtue signaling for a time, but not for long. The want of freedom will eventually trump any politically ginned-up fear.

Take a look around. In America, freedom is a birthright. It’s in our blood.

And we’re still here, in Texas and everywhere else in our great nation. Play ball!

