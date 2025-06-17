NAACP Hits Trump with a Snub Not Seen in 116 Years

In a historic snub, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has announced that it will not be inviting President Donald Trump to its annual national convention.

The NAACP made the announcement Monday and denigrated Trump’s character in doing so.

“For 116 years, the NAACP has invited the sitting president of the United States to address the NAACP National Convention — regardless of their political party,” NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement.

“There is a rich history of both Republicans and Democrats attending our convention — from Harry Truman to Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and beyond.

“We’re nonpartisan and always welcome those who believe in democracy and the Constitution.

“But right now, it’s clear — Donald Trump is attacking our democracy and our civil rights.

“He believes more in the fascist playbook than in the U.S. Constitution. This playbook is radical and un-American. The president has signed unconstitutional executive orders to oppress voters and undo federal civil rights protections; he has illegally turned the military on our communities, and he continually undermines every pillar of our democracy to make himself more powerful and to personally benefit from the U.S. government.

“The NAACP Convention has always been a place where people across the country come together to map out our advocacy and mobilization strategies to advance civil rights and democracy for all.

“Our annual convention is meant to be a safe space for all people — regardless of political ideology — who believe in multiracial democracy and the ideal of building a more perfect union.

“To that end, the NAACP has made the decision to break with tradition and not invite Donald Trump or J.D. Vance this year.

“This administration does not respect the Constitution or the rule of law. It would be a waste of our time and energy to give a platform to fascism, which would be unacceptable.”

The NAACP National Convention is slated to take place July 12-16, in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to The Washington Post, and the theme this year is apparently “The Fierce Urgency of Now.”

Social media backlash was swift.

Good, it’s a racist convention. He doesn’t belong. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 17, 2025

Perhaps the @NAACP can explain exactly what rights American citizens no longer have, that they had one year ago… …After the country had a free and fair election that nobody has contested. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 17, 2025

President Trump has made NO attempts to undermine American Democracy. Zero. That was the Democrats.

Democrats coronated Hillary over Bernie, it was rigged.

Democrats coronated Kamala

Democrats lied and tried to hide Biden’s condition

Democrats tried to kick Trump off the ballot… — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) June 17, 2025

While Trump does not appear to have publicly responded to this never-before-seen snub, it is worth noting that the president has generally made headway with black voters — typically a reliable voting bloc for the Democrats — in both of his elections.

“Trump about doubled his share of young Black men [in 2024 compared to 2020] – which helped him among key Democratic voting [groups],” the Associated Press reported after the 2024 election. “About 3 in 10 Black men under the age of 45 went for Trump, roughly double the number he got in 2020.”

In fact, as Al Jazeera noted, it’s the most support picked up from black voters since George W. Bush in 2000.

Trump also gained more Hispanic voters between 2020 and 2024.

