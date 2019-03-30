NAACP Nominates Jussie Smollett for ‘Image Award’

Donald Glover, Beyonce and “Black Panther” will be honored and vie for awards at Saturday’s 50th NAACP Image Awards.

Anthony Anderson returns as host of the show devoted to works by entertainers and writers of color at the Dolby Theatre, the same venue that hosts the Academy Awards.

The ceremony airs live on TV One.

Glover, who won four Grammys this year, is nominated for his acting and directing on “Atlanta,” which is up for best comedy series.

On the music side, his alter-ego Childish Gambino is nominated for top male performer.

His song “This is America” is nominated for best video and song.

“Black Panther” is nominated for 14 awards including best motion picture.

Other nominees for best motion picture include “BlacKkKlansman,” ”Crazy Rich Asians,” ”If Beale Street Could Talk” and “The Hate U Give.”

Jussie Smollett is nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role in “Empire.”

His representative says he’s not planning to attend, however.

It’s been a tumultuous week for the actor-singer after a felony case against him was dropped in Chicago.

The handling of the case has drawn widespread condemnation.

The case accused Smollett of falsely reporting to police that he was assaulted by two men in downtown Chicago in the early morning hours of Jan. 29.

Beyonce, LeBron James, Regina King, Chadwick Boseman and Ryan Coogler are nominated for entertainer of the year.

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters will receive the NAACP Chairman’s Award for public service.

