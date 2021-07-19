The Virginia Parent Teacher Association ousted an official who wished death on anyone who opposes critical race theory, saying it does not condone her violent rhetoric.

In a statement Saturday, the group said it had “requested and received the resignation of Michelle Leete, who served as Vice President of Training.”

Statement on resignation of VP of Training pic.twitter.com/EZWPPUK6OH — Virginia PTA (@VirginiaPTA) July 17, 2021

The Fairfax County Parents Association reacted less than an hour later by condemning Leete’s death wish and tweeting its disappointment that she remains a vice president with the local chapter of the NAACP.

“The actions & rhetoric of Ms. Leete & all of the like-minded partisan supporters of the SB [school board] are deeply disappointing,” the parents group tweeted Saturday.

“It evinces a deep lack of concern for children & parents, particularly where the wellbeing of children & families clash with political considerations.”

The actions & rhetoric of Ms. Leete & all of the like-minded partisan supporters of the SB are deeply disappointing. It evinces a deep lack of concern for children & parents, particularly where the wellbeing of children & families clash with political considerations. — Fairfax County Parents Assocation (@FFXParentsAssoc) July 17, 2021

The backlash against Leete erupted last week after she attacked opponents of CRT at a protest outside a Fairfax County school board meeting.

Leete accused opponents of critical race theory of being “anti-inclusion” while wishing death on anyone who disagreed with her.

“Let’s deny this off-key band of people that are anti-education, anti-teacher, anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial-reckoning, anti-opportunities, anti-help-people, anti-diversity, anti-platform, anti-science, anti-change agent, anti-social justice, anti-health-care, anti-worker, anti-LGBTQ-plus, anti-children, anti-health-care, anti-worker, anti-environment, anti-admissions policy change, anti-inclusion, anti-live-and-let live people,” she urged the crowd.

“Let them die!”

“Let them die,” says @FairfaxNAACP leader Michelle Leete at protest before @fcpsnews board. Folks against critical race theory are here, with protestors including Leete opposing them. It’ll be 🧨 tonight. Watch at https://t.co/KuScNenTVQ pic.twitter.com/Csb5faEYKG — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) July 15, 2021

Leete’s macabre exhortation not only invoked violence but also recklessly pushed the defamatory narrative that opposing critical race theory is itself inherently racist.

Predictably, the NAACP of Fairfax County stood behind Leete and dismissed the characterization of her gruesome “Let them die!” statement as a “false narrative.”

“The Fairfax County NAACP is aware of the false narrative in the media regarding our 1st Vice President, related to a recent rally in support of Fairfax County Public School students,” the chapter said in a statement.

“Fairfax County NAACP does not condone or support violence of any kind, whether we agree with an individual’s ideas or not. … But we will always stand in opposition to anti-diversity and anti-equity rhetoric, and any ideas or policies that further an inequitable agenda.”

The NAACP chapter said that “we stand firmly by our 1st Vice President and her work in the past, present and future.”

Should the NAACP demand Leete's resignation? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1200 Votes) No: 0% (4 Votes)

While encouraging the deadly silencing of anyone who disagrees with its views, the Fairfax County chapter warned that “we will not be silenced and will continue to fight against the injustices and discrimination that permeates our society.”

The hateful Leete is a stark contrast to black Republican congressional candidate Ruth Edmonds, a former NAACP chapter president who opposes critical race theory.

Edmonds said last week that CRT encourages black people to adopt a grievance-mongering mentality that disempowers them as helpless victims who cannot succeed without the help of Big Government and the condescending white liberals who run it.

“Caucasians are not villains and they’re not oppressors,” Edmonds told Fox News host Tucker Carlson last week. “And brown-skinned people are not victims and we’re not oppressed.”

Essentially, critical race theory claims all white people are racist and privileged and all black people are powerless victims because the United States was and is “systemically racist.”

If you’re uneducated and myopic enough to believe CRT, you’d mistakenly think white Americans invented racism and slavery never existed anywhere besides the United States. All of these assertions are false.

The destructive white guilt phenomenon festering today is premised on America’s slavery past.

If you listen to grievance-hustling leftists, you’d get the misimpression that all Americans owned slaves during the slavery era.

That is false. Most people in the Northern states did not own slaves, and in the South, only the rich could afford slaves.

In reality, slavery existed on every continent for thousands of years before it came to America. Slavery is not an experience that is unique to black Americans. Every race was enslaved at some point.

“The number of whites who were enslaved in North Africa by the Barbary pirates exceeded the number of Africans enslaved in the United States and in the American colonies before that put together.” Thomas Sowell on reparations: pic.twitter.com/wJCkiZtLri — Thomas Sowell (@ThomasSowell) June 10, 2020

Economist Thomas Sowell notes that black slavery still exists in many African and Muslim countries to this day.

But there’s no left-wing outrage over the actual systemic racism against blacks in the Middle East or Africa. Why?

To this very moment slavery continues in parts of Africa and the Islamic world. Very little noise is made about it by those who denounce the slavery of the past in the West, because there is no money to be made denouncing it and no political advantages to be gained. — Thomas Sowell (@ThomasSowell) September 14, 2019

“Because there is no money to be made denouncing it and no political advantages to be gained,” Sowell explained.

The very word “slave” derives from the word for some white people who were enslaved on a mass scale—the Slavs—for more centuries than blacks were enslaved in the Western Hemisphere. — Thomas Sowell (@ThomasSowell) June 10, 2020

If Democrats truly want to purge and punish anyone who benefited from slavery, they could start by impeaching Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here are the names of the 200+ slaves owned by Kamala Harris’ ancestor Hamilton Brown in Jamaica in 1817. One of the largest planters in Jamaica, Brown now has a town named after him, Brown’s Town pic.twitter.com/6QnBpEQyez — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 12, 2020

According to her father, Harris is the descendant of a prominent plantation owner who at one point owned more than 200 slaves.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.